Lindsay Lohan’s Stepmom Arrested After Alleged Attack on Michael Lohan

Kate Major, the stepmother of Lindsay Lohan, has been arrested after an alleged violent altercation with her estranged husband Michael Lohan. According to court records, Kate was taken into custody in Texas and charged with assaulting a family or household member, with a prior conviction already on her record. She was booked into jail with a bond set at $35,000. The incident reportedly took place at Michael’s residence during what was supposed to be a routine exchange involving their children.

But things escalated fast.

Sources claim Kate became aggressive after being woken up, leading to a physical confrontation. She allegedly punched Michael multiple times, leaving him with a bloody nose. At one point, she is also accused of throwing a knife at him. Reports state the knife struck his chest but did not cause injury after bouncing off.

Police arrived shortly after and detained her at the scene.

Court documents further indicate that Kate was intoxicated at the time of the incident. As part of her release conditions, she will now be required to undergo mandatory alcohol testing. She has also been ordered to have no contact with Michael moving forward.

This isn’t the first time the situation between the two has turned violent.

Kate was previously convicted in 2024 for assaulting a family member. On the other side, Michael himself was arrested in 2025 on charges related to alleged domestic violence involving Kate.

Their relationship has been turbulent for years, marked by repeated legal issues and public disputes. At this stage, the case is ongoing, and these are allegations based on reports and court filings. But one thing is clear. This isn’t just another celebrity headline. It’s a pattern that keeps repeating, and it’s getting harder to ignore.