Prince Harry Says He Never Wanted Royal Life After Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry is once again speaking candidly about his relationship with royal life, revealing that he never wanted to be a working royal following the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana. While attending an event in Melbourne during his Australia tour with Meghan Markle, Harry shared that Diana’s death in 1997 had a profound impact on how he viewed his future within the royal family. He admitted that as a young teenager, he felt strongly that he did not want the life that lay ahead of him, especially given the intense media scrutiny surrounding his mother’s passing.

Harry described feeling lost and powerless for years, explaining that he initially followed expectations placed on him before eventually realizing he could choose a different path. That realization ultimately led to him stepping away from royal duties and redefining his role on his own terms.

He and Meghan famously stepped back as senior members of the British royal family in 2020, later relocating to the United States. Since then, the couple has focused on independent projects, advocacy work, and sharing their experiences publicly through projects like the Harry & Meghan and Harry’s memoir Spare.

During the same visit, Meghan also spoke about her experiences with online harassment, describing years of intense public scrutiny while maintaining that she has remained resilient through it all.

Harry’s latest comments further underline the ongoing distance between him and the royal institution, while also reinforcing his long-standing stance on the pressures and realities of life in the public eye.