Nightclub Manager Speaks Out Amid Ruby Rose and Katy Perry Assault Claims

A former nightclub manager has come forward with his recollection of a 2010 night in Melbourne after Ruby Rose publicly accused Katy Perry of sexual assault, an allegation Perry has strongly denied. According to the manager, both Rose and Perry were present at the venue, arriving together with a group and being placed in a private, roped-off section due to their celebrity status. He described the evening as chaotic from a security standpoint, noting that Perry frequently moved into the crowd, creating concerns about safety and privacy.

The manager said he did not witness any alleged assault and was unaware of such an incident at the time. He did, however, recall that both individuals had been drinking, though not excessively beyond what would be typical in a nightclub setting. Due to the growing attention around them, staff eventually escorted the group out through a back exit to avoid unwanted photos and crowding.

Rose recently detailed her allegations on social media, describing a graphic encounter and stating that it took her years to speak publicly about the experience. Authorities have since confirmed that an investigation into a historical alleged assault from 2010 is underway.

In response, representatives for Perry have firmly denied the claims, calling them false and harmful. The situation remains unresolved as the investigation continues, with both sides maintaining sharply opposing accounts of the events.