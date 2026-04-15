Prince Harry Opens Up About Healing His Past Before Becoming a Father

Prince Harry is once again getting real about his personal life, this time opening up about fatherhood and the emotional work he had to do before starting a family with Meghan Markle. Speaking at a Movember event in Melbourne, Harry admitted that he had unresolved issues from his past that needed attention before he could fully step into the role of a parent. He emphasized the importance of therapy and self-awareness, saying he wanted to become the best version of himself for his children.

For Harry, this wasn’t just about growth. It was about breaking cycles.

He explained that he consciously worked to “cleanse” himself of past trauma before welcoming his son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019 and later his daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in 2021.

However, the transition into fatherhood wasn’t as smooth as one might expect.

Harry revealed that after Archie’s birth, he experienced a sense of emotional disconnection. While Meghan was physically going through the process of creating life, he felt like he was only there to witness it, which created a strange distance in those early moments.

It’s a rare admission, especially from someone in his position.

Instead of presenting a polished version of parenthood, Harry spoke directly to other men in the room, acknowledging that becoming a father can be overwhelming, messy, and emotionally confusing. His message was simple. Do not judge yourself for what you feel.

What makes this even more layered is Harry’s own upbringing.

As the son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, his childhood was shaped by public scrutiny, loss, and emotional distance. Diana’s death when he was just 12 remains one of the defining moments of his life.

Now, as a father, Harry says he wants to create a different environment for his own children. He believes he will be able to have conversations with Archie and Lilibet that he never had with his own parents.

There’s also an underlying theme of evolution.

Harry mentioned that children today need to be “an upgrade” for the world they are growing into. Not in a literal sense, but in terms of emotional intelligence, awareness, and resilience.

At the same time, he made it clear he doesn’t see himself as better than his father, or his children as better than him. It’s more about growth across generations.

The timing of these reflections is also interesting. Harry and Meghan have remained somewhat distanced from the royal family since stepping back from their official roles in 2020. His relationship with King Charles continues to be strained, adding another layer to his perspective on parenting and legacy.

Beyond the personal revelations, Harry also highlighted the work of Movember, the organization behind the event. Founded in Melbourne, Movember focuses on men’s health issues, including mental health, suicide prevention, and cancers affecting men.

In many ways, Harry’s speech aligned perfectly with that mission.

It wasn’t about royalty. It wasn’t about status. It was about vulnerability, something that still doesn’t come easily in conversations around masculinity.

And that’s what made it stand out.