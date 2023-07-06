scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Machine Gun Kelly punches a fan in the face during gig

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly stunned a crowd after he punched a fan in the face during his performance at Roch Werchter festival in Belgium, recently.

By Agency News Desk
Machine Gun Kelly punches a fan in the face during gig
Machine Gun Kelly punches a fan in the face during gig

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly stunned a crowd after he punched a fan in the face during his performance at Roch Werchter festival in Belgium, recently.

During his set, the singer whose real name is Colson Baker – saw an audience member in the crowd holding up a sign that read “I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face (sic),” reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

After seeing the sign for the first time, the musician was hesitant to carry out the odd request, responding on stage saying: “Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad? I got rings on dude. That s*** is gonna hurt. I don’t know, it’s a lose-lose for me. I don’t know if I’m gonna do it, I’ll consider it.”

But mid-performance, he decided he would take him up on the offer. While getting off stage to sing closer to the crowd during the song ‘My ex’s best friend’ the singer held up the sign with the fan and carried out the strange request, giving the fan a quick punch across the face.

MGK then returned around and said to the fan: “I love you.”

Kelly later posted the clip to his own personal Instagram account, sharing the wild moment with his 9.2 million followers to see with the caption “making dreams come true” and a thumbs up emoji.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar overcomes all the torture and pain done by Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani during Captaincy task
Next article
Olivia Wilde goes on coffee-date as ex boyfriend Harry Styles continues world tour
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Threads using decentralised protocol clear victory for our cause: Mastodon CEO

News

Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur-starrer 'Made In Heaven' Season 2 announced

Technology

Google Photos gets new video effects

News

Olivia Wilde goes on coffee-date as ex boyfriend Harry Styles continues world tour

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar overcomes all the torture and pain done by Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani during Captaincy task

News

Beyonce's Pittsburg show cancelled, fans upset

News

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha return to voice characters in audio series 'Virus 2062'

News

Bob Dylan personally supported James Mangold’s film ‘A Complete Unknown’

News

Punjabi singer Kaur B’s new song ‘Jatti Fan’ releases today on her Birthday, a special treat for fans

Technology

Zuckerberg-Musk begin online battle before cage fight

Technology

Take care of your teeth to boost brain health, ward off Alzheimer's risk

News

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja said yes to ‘Blind’ because of Sujoy Ghosh

News

Complexity of relationships, darkness within embellish teaser of OTT series ‘Kohrra’

Technology

New PharmEasy funding round 'sudden death' for founders: Ashneer Grover

News

Nandamuri Kalyanram plays British Secret Agent in ‘Devil’

Technology

Bezos' Blue Origin aims to expand beyond US: Report

News

Marion Cotillard to play Snow Queen in French director’s new venture

Fashion and Lifestyle

On Alisah’s first trip to Paris, Sushmita Sen and her ‘shona’ dance in front of Eiffel Tower

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US