scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Madonna returns to social media after health scare

‘Queen of Pop’ Madonna is back on social media since her health scare, and was seen looking fresh-faced and happy in an Instagram post.

By Agency News Desk
Madonna returns to social media after health scare
Madonna _ pic courtesy instagram

‘Queen of Pop’ Madonna is back on social media since her health scare, and was seen looking fresh-faced and happy in an Instagram post. The ‘Like a Virgin’ singer posted a picture of herself attired in a white-and-pink top and cuddling a huge bouquet of pink roses. Her blonde hair is styled in two braids.

“‘A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world,’” the ‘Material Girl’ singer wrote in a quote attributed to writer Leo Buscaglia. “Thank you.”

She also shared two selfies on her Instagram Story in which she is seen hugging a purple plush toy.

Madonna, 64, was hospitalised for a “serious bacterial infection” on June 24 and is now recovering at home.

Fans praised the singer’s return with thousands sharing their support in the comments as she continues to recover from her worrying health scare.

One fan wrote: “Love you, Madonna! Your post made my day. Glad to see you are recovering!” while another said: “We are here all for you! We love you so much!!!!”

Another posted: “Get well soon! We love and cannot wait to see you thrive again”.

At the time of her hospitalisation, her longtime manager, Guy Oseary had announced on Instagram that Madonna was expected to make a full recovery, but would be postponing her Celebration Tour.

The tour, meant to mark her 40th career anniversary, was initially set to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver. A statement released by the star earlier this month said the current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and start the European leg in October as planned.

In a statement on July 10, Madonna wrote: “I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

Pic. Sourcemadonna
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Saswata Chatterjee plays cop in Bengali streaming series 'Abar Proloy'
Next article
Raj Kundra’s experience in Arthur Road jail gets a movie, businessman to make debut
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st Test, Day 4: Spinners put Pakistan in sight of win over Sri Lanka

Technology

AI-powered sex robots will eliminate need for human partner in bed: Ex-Google exec

News

Mohan Agashe says his professions of acting, psychiatry bring 'bilateral symmetry' in life

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to open campaign against Pakistan on Sep 2 in Kandy (ld)

News

'The Wheel of Time 2' trailer brings in drama, action, romance and emotional weight

News

Pankaj Dheer to play double role in 'Ajooni'

News

Raj Kundra’s experience in Arthur Road jail gets a movie, businessman to make debut

News

Saswata Chatterjee plays cop in Bengali streaming series 'Abar Proloy'

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy

News

Samantha shares pics from spiritual retreat, says 'meditative state is my powerful source of strength'

Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Wanted to pitch the ball in right area; allow surface to do rest, says Jemimah on her four-fer

News

Netizens slam Margot Robbie for using native Aussie accent during ‘Barbie’ promotional tour

News

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi to release 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab Police seize 13.7 lakh pharma opioids capsules, tablets

Technology

GST officials search UpGrad offices, edtech unicorn says 'routine survey'

News

Hollywood strikers green light 39 indie projects after confirming they have no links with AMPTP

Sports

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa dispels questions on corruption at Zim Afro T10

News

Shruti Hassan says she has trouble fitting in but is still a proud ‘weirdo’, in new poetic rhyme

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US