scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Madonna rushed to a New York hospital

Madonna was found unresponsive, and was rushed to a New York hospital after suffering from a bacterial infection leading to a multi-day hospital stay.

By Agency News Desk
Madonna rushed to a New York hospital
Maddona

International pop star Madonna was found unresponsive, and was rushed to a New York hospital after suffering from a bacterial infection leading to a multi-day hospital stay. Though she is on the mend with expectations of a full recovery, her upcoming ‘Celebration Tour’ has been postponed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Guy Oseary, the singer’s talent manager and producer, confirmed that she had been admitted to an intensive care unit on June 24 due to the infection.”

“‘Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,’ he wrote in an Instagram statement. ‘At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour’.”

Back in 2020, Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery, post her injury during her ‘Madame X Tour’, which forced her to cancel several North American shows.

The Grammy winning pop sensation had announced her ‘Celebration Tour’ back in January with a video featuring other big names such as Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, Kate Berlant, Jack Black, Judd Apatow and Eric Andre among others. As per The Hollywood Reporter, “It paid tribute to her 1991 ‘Blond Ambition World Tour’ documentary Truth or Dare.”

USA Today states that Madonna’s upcoming ‘Celebration Tour’ was expected to cover all sides of Madonna’s 40-plus year career, and was scheduled to begin in Vancouver July 15.

Oseary added that a new start date for the Tour along with the dates of the rescheduled shows shall be announced soon.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls ‘immature adults’ to the nominated trio Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri
Next article
Ashes 2023: Injured Ollie Pope unlikely to field on Day-2 of Lord's Test: Reports
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Yohashala opens in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow

News

Anil Kapoor's bucket list includes 'doing more theatre'

News

Prajakta Koli: ‘Neeyat’ was everything that I imagined and more

News

NTR Jr, KJo, Ram Charan Mani Ratnam, others invited to join Academy as members

Technology

Virgin Galactic to launch commercial flight service today

Sports

Asian Kabaddi C'ship: India beat Iran 33-28 to qualify for final

Technology

Nasscom announces first UK launchpad to help Indian tech SMEs

Sports

Chennaiyin FC sign midfielder Sweden Fernandes from Goa

News

'It feels I am back home': Ravi Behl on his comeback with 'The Night Manager'

Sports

Ashes 2023: Injured Ollie Pope unlikely to field on Day-2 of Lord's Test: Reports

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls ‘immature adults’ to the nominated trio Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri

Sports

Mental conditioning specialist Paddy Upton to work with Indian men's hockey team

Technology

Samsung may not unveil Galaxy Buds 3 at Unpacked event next month

News

Big B promises new avatar of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ in new promo

News

Kim Cattrall explains what led to her 'And Just Like That…' cameo

Technology

Canon logs production of 110 mn EOS cameras, 160 mn Interchangeable RF/EF Lenses

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri gets nominated after discussing nomination

News

Harish Kalyan looks intense, fierce in new poster of 'Diesel'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US