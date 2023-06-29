Madonna rushed to a New York hospital

International pop star Madonna was found unresponsive, and was rushed to a New York hospital after suffering from a bacterial infection leading to a multi-day hospital stay. Though she is on the mend with expectations of a full recovery, her upcoming ‘Celebration Tour’ has been postponed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Guy Oseary, the singer’s talent manager and producer, confirmed that she had been admitted to an intensive care unit on June 24 due to the infection.”

“‘Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,’ he wrote in an Instagram statement. ‘At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour’.”

Back in 2020, Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery, post her injury during her ‘Madame X Tour’, which forced her to cancel several North American shows.

The Grammy winning pop sensation had announced her ‘Celebration Tour’ back in January with a video featuring other big names such as Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, Kate Berlant, Jack Black, Judd Apatow and Eric Andre among others. As per The Hollywood Reporter, “It paid tribute to her 1991 ‘Blond Ambition World Tour’ documentary Truth or Dare.”

USA Today states that Madonna’s upcoming ‘Celebration Tour’ was expected to cover all sides of Madonna’s 40-plus year career, and was scheduled to begin in Vancouver July 15.

Oseary added that a new start date for the Tour along with the dates of the rescheduled shows shall be announced soon.