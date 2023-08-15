Madonna to resume rehearsals for Celebrations Tour after health scare

After her big health scare, pop queen Madonna has resumed the rehearsals for her upcoming Celebrations Tour 2023. The 64-year-old, has been recovering at her New York home after she was hospitalised on 24 June with a “serious bacterial infection” – sparking the cancellation of her much-hyped greatest hits shows.

According to Aceshowbiz, the Queen of Pop has once again “set up camp” at the Nassau Coliseum in New York and booked out the venue for two months for her rehearsals. Her insiders have said that she has hired a “top-secret UK venue” to rehearse ahead of her first night at the O2 Arena in London on October 14.

As per a report by The Sun, She is very much still in recovery but Madonna has been chomping at the bit to get back to rehearsals. Not only has she hired the Coliseum in New York but she’s also hired out a second venue in London for the final week of dress rehearsals. Normally she would like to have the final week in the same venue she kicks off in. But due to Blink-182’s comeback gigs at the O2, her team won’t be able to get access until the day before.

The outlet further went on to add that the schedule conflict means Madonna, who is known for her perfectionist tendencies will have less than two days before lights down to perfect the show, and given the limited time she has, the results of the rehearsals are dubious.

Madonna told fans in July – a month after she was hospitalised with a “serious bacterial infection” – she was “lucky to be alive”.

The 64-year-old star said in an Instagram post alongside three photos, including one of her holding a present from her manager Guy Oseary: “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother, you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me.”

She further mentioned: “I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends. I sobbed because I realised how lucky I am to be alive. Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”