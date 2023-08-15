scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Madonna to resume rehearsals for Celebrations Tour after health scare

After her big health scare, the 64-year-old pop queen Madonna has resumed the rehearsals for her upcoming Celebrations Tour 2023.

By Agency News Desk
Madonna to resume rehearsals for Celebrations Tour after health scare
Madonna _ pic courtesy instagram

After her big health scare, pop queen Madonna has resumed the rehearsals for her upcoming Celebrations Tour 2023. The 64-year-old, has been recovering at her New York home after she was hospitalised on 24 June with a “serious bacterial infection” – sparking the cancellation of her much-hyped greatest hits shows.

According to Aceshowbiz, the Queen of Pop has once again “set up camp” at the Nassau Coliseum in New York and booked out the venue for two months for her rehearsals. Her insiders have said that she has hired a “top-secret UK venue” to rehearse ahead of her first night at the O2 Arena in London on October 14.

As per a report by The Sun, She is very much still in recovery but Madonna has been chomping at the bit to get back to rehearsals. Not only has she hired the Coliseum in New York but she’s also hired out a second venue in London for the final week of dress rehearsals. Normally she would like to have the final week in the same venue she kicks off in. But due to Blink-182’s comeback gigs at the O2, her team won’t be able to get access until the day before.

The outlet further went on to add that the schedule conflict means Madonna, who is known for her perfectionist tendencies will have less than two days before lights down to perfect the show, and given the limited time she has, the results of the rehearsals are dubious.

Madonna told fans in July – a month after she was hospitalised with a “serious bacterial infection” – she was “lucky to be alive”.

The 64-year-old star said in an Instagram post alongside three photos, including one of her holding a present from her manager Guy Oseary: “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a Mother, you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me.”

She further mentioned: “I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends. I sobbed because I realised how lucky I am to be alive. Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”

Pic. Sourcemadonna
3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked in Pune for disrespecting Tricolour
Next article
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Sharath’s ton helps Mangaluru Dragons to beat Mysuru Warriors
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Sharath’s ton helps Mangaluru Dragons to beat Mysuru Warriors

News

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked in Pune for disrespecting Tricolour

News

Jessica Chastain is keen on a sequel to 2011 film 'The Help'

Sports

Football: No Fernando as Sevilla flies to Athens for European Supercup final

News

Kartik Aaryan emphasises on importance of youth capital of nation on I-Day

Sports

'Chutti hai fir bhi..': Virat Kohli sweats it out on a treadmill on Independence Day

Sports

Carmona's late winner lifts Spain into first Women's World Cup final

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists spot genes linked to high production of key antibody

News

When Drake asked fans to not throw ‘bras’!!

News

FFI invites applications for India’s official entry to 96th Oscars

Sports

Former India team captain Rani holds a special camp for women strikers in Odisha

News

Allu Arjun celebrates I-Day with wife Sneha, kids, staff

Sports

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to injury, set to undergo knee surgery in Mumbai

Box Office

Surpassing all expectations, 'Gadar 2' exceeds Rs 173 crores on Day 4

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty sends cute I-Day greetings to fans

Health & Lifestyle

YouTube to remove videos promoting cancer misinformation

News

Adele helps couple announce their baby's gender on-stage

News

Preity G Zinta: 'Though I never went to acting school, I just wanted to get things right on set'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US