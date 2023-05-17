scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Madonna's racy nude photos from controversial 'Sex' book to go up for auction

Madonna's nude photos from her controversial 'Sex' book, which was released in 1992, are set to be sold at auction.

By Agency News Desk
Madonna's racy nude photos from controversial 'Sex' book to go up for auction
Madonna's racy nude photos from controversial 'Sex' book to go up for auction

‘Hung Up’ hitmaker Madonna’s nude photos from her controversial ‘Sex’ book, which was released in 1992, are set to be sold at auction.

The “titillating” pictures were taken when the star was 34 in New York and Miami and could fetch as much $30000, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The steamy snaps will be sold at Christie’s New York and will be signed by Madonna, now 64, and renowned photographer Steve Meisel.

Prices for the photos begin at a cool $49000 and feature the ‘Material Girl’ star in her birthday suit posing everywhere from burlesque hotels to the beach.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that Madonna’s ‘Sex’ book was released the day after the singer’s fifth studio album Erotica.

Speaking about the aluminium-covered publication, which contains S&M images and softcore pornography and sold 1.5 million copies worldwide, Christie’s deputy chairman Darius Himes told ‘The Sun’: “It was shocking and titillating. It captured so much white-hot energy coming off of Madonna in the early 1990s”.

Madonna was slammed recently after she shared a racy throwback snap of herself posing topless.

Some of her fans thought the star should start ‘acting her age’, but despite their hurtful words, the star’s pal Rosie O’Donnell says the queen of pop will take the dissing in her stride.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Is hypertension different in women than men?
Next article
Google Cloud's new AI-tools to help accelerate drug discovery, precision medicine
This May Also Interest You
Sports

SAFF Championship 2023: India drawn against Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan in Group A

Lyrics

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Phir Aur Kya Chahiye Song Lyrics starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

Health & Lifestyle

US pharmacy giant discloses data breach affecting 6 mn patients

Health & Lifestyle

Clapping to nurses' dance puts CMO in UP's Manipuri into trouble

Health & Lifestyle

Google Cloud's new AI-tools to help accelerate drug discovery, precision medicine

Health & Lifestyle

Is hypertension different in women than men?

Health & Lifestyle

Kalinga Literary Festival introduces Nepal Yashaswi Book Awards

News

Jackie Shroff after watching 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': 'Tadkta Bhadakta family adventure'

Technology

Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK, Ireland

Sports

Picking Jonny Bairstow over Ben Foakes is 'right call' for England: Michael Atherton

News

Sikandar Kher shares BTS pic with Sushmita Sen from ‘Aarya 3’ sets

Technology

Insta introduces Gifts, new editing features on Reels in India

News

Kangana Ranaut claims to lose Rs 30-40 cr per year after speaking against politicians, ‘anti-nationals’

News

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema: Without social media, wouldn't have known how popular my music is in India

News

Temperatures spike across Japan, citizens urged to take precautions

Technology

Insta now let users comment on posts with GIFs

Technology

Less than 60 of 2 lakh Indian developers pay service fee above 15%: Google

Sports

JioCinema's IPL viewership sets new streaming record (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US