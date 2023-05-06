scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Marvel's 'Blade' starring Mahershala Ali delayed due to writers' strike

Due to the ongoing writers' strike, Marvel has shut down pre-production on the superhero reboot, which is set to star Mahershala Ali

By Agency News Desk
Marvel's 'Blade' starring Mahershala Ali delayed due to writers' strike
Marvel's 'Blade' starring Mahershala Ali delayed due to writers' strike

Due to the ongoing writers’ strike, Marvel has shut down pre-production on the superhero reboot, which is set to star Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter alongside Aaron Pierre, Delroy Lindo and Mia Goth.

Production was expected to start in Atlanta within the month for an anticipated September 6, 2024 release. Marvel Studios first announced it was reviving ‘Blade’ after Wesley Snipes originated the character on screen in a feature film trilogy from 1998 to 2004 – at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, reports ‘Variety’.

This isn’t the first time Disney has had to delay production on the film. Last October, Disney pushed ‘Blade’ from a 2023 release to 2024 after the original director, Bassam Tariq (‘Mogul Mowgli’), left the project two months before filming was set to begin.

In November, Yann Demange (‘Lovecraft Country’) took over directing duties from a script by Michael Starrbury ‘When They See Us’. In April, just weeks before the WGA contract deadline, Nic Pizzolatto (‘True Detective’) joined the production, re-writing from Starrbury’s screenplay. He ran out of time to complete his work before the strike began.

‘Blade’ will start again once the strike has concluded, though that timing may be further complicated by looming labor talks with SAG-AFTRA and the DGA this summer.

Pre-production on another 2024 Marvel release, ‘Thunderbolts’, has not been affected by the strike, and the studio has several other projects in various stages of production, including 2024 features ‘Captain America: New World Order’ and ‘Deadpool 3″ and upcoming Disney+ series ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’, ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ and ‘Wonder Man’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amazon acquires Snackable AI to boost podcast offerings
Next article
S.Korea to lower national crisis level for Covid-19 soon
This May Also Interest You
News

Dino James to perform death-defying stunts as he joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Health & Lifestyle

New robotic surgery training centre at AIIMS to transform healthcare: Experts

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea to lower national crisis level for Covid-19 soon

Technology

Amazon acquires Snackable AI to boost podcast offerings

Sports

IPL 2023: MI batters face CSK bowlers as high-octane 'Rivalry Week' kick-starts

News

Hansika wraps up shoot for female-centric film 'Man' in Chennai

Technology

Mass layoffs are 'last resort', says Tim Cook

Health & Lifestyle

Brazil urges people to continue Covid-19 vaccination

Sports

Cambodia hosts SEA Games for first time in 64 years

Sports

Alcaraz celebrates his 20th birthday with Madrid Open final ticket

Sports

Ecuador to meet Bolivia, Costa Rica in soccer friendlies

Sports

IOC president Bach starts China trip by watching Beijing 2022 official film

Sports

PSG coach Galtier diclines to comment on Messi suspention

Sports

Messi apologizes to teammates and PSG for Saudi Arabia trip

Health & Lifestyle

New Omicron subvariant continues to spread rapidly in US

Health & Lifestyle

US reports nearly 150 pediatric flu deaths this season

Sports

IPL 2023: I let Rashid handle the business with Noor, reveals Hardik Pandya

Sports

Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023 with world-leading effort of 88.67m

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US