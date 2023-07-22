scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Matt Damon says his friendship with Ben Affleck became closer after his father died

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Hollywood star Matt Damon says his relationship with Ben Affleck changed when his dad passed away, and he wants “to make every second count” when it comes to working with his childhood friend.

Damon, 52, lost his dad in 2017, aged 74. The ‘Oppenheimer’ star noted that he and Affleck, 50, have “been bizarrely close for a long time”.

During an appearance on ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace’, Damon shared: “It’s like it changed something in us. I think and you know, you start to really … you start to see the end game and you start to feel like I want to make every second count. I don’t want to fritter away time anymore.”

Damon and Affleck enjoyed huge success with their 1997 drama movie ‘Good Will Hunting’. He cited the 2021 Beatles documentary ‘Get Back’ as a turning point in how he thought about his relationship with Affleck, as per ‘People’ magazine.

Damon recalled how the documentary, which captured the iconic rock band as they wrote and recorded their final studio album prior to their 1970 breakup, “Made me so sad… because you look at them and they’re so happy. And Ben and I, I called him and I said, ‘Look man, you know, we were talking about (working together more) and it’s been 25 years or something since Good Will Hunting like… what are we doing?’ “

“‘You know, we both kind of hit the lottery. Why aren’t we working together more often?’ Damon recalled saying to Affleck. The pair famously refrained from writing together after ‘Good Will Hunting’, even though they won an Academy Award for their screenplay, until reuniting for 2021’s ‘The Last Duel’.”

He said that their relationship changed after Damon’s father Kent, whom Affleck “was very, very close with,” died in 2017.

“It’s like it changed something in us. I think and you know, you start to really…you start to see the end game and you start to feel like I want to make every second count,” Damon noted. “I don’t want to fritter away time anymore.”

The two created a production company Artists Equity in November. ‘Air’ marked Artists Equity’s first release and followed Damon and Affleck as Nike sports executives who signed NBA star Michael Jordan to a historic brand deal in 1984.

Damon recently cited his personal friendship and working relationship with Affleck as one of “the three most significant partnerships in my life”.

–IANS

anv/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sheebha Chaddha reveals she is fond of Jazz, Indian classical music
Next article
East Asia-Pacific T20 WC Qualifier: PNG, Japan register victories on Day 1
This May Also Interest You
Sports

BAN v IND: ODI series decider ends in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Indian diaspora's success story has changed how US views India

Technology

Novel robot medic to save lives in humanitarian disasters developed

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house to go ablaze as eliminations begin in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

'Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match' trailer is filled with guts, gore, epic martial arts

News

Ariana Grande's romance with Ethan Slater turns his wife into 'wreck'

News

‘Invincible 2’ teaser trailer shows aftermath of Invincible’s brutal confrontation with Omni-Man

News

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi seek blessings at Shankaracharya Temple in Kashmir

Sports

Motor racing: 21 teams in fray in 9th Rainforest Challenge India in Goa

News

KJo's brief to Pritam for 'Rocky Aur Rani…': Music from LP era, '90s romance

Sports

East Asia-Pacific T20 WC Qualifier: PNG, Japan register victories on Day 1

News

Sheebha Chaddha reveals she is fond of Jazz, Indian classical music

News

Kingsley Ben-Adir says his ‘Secret Invasion’ has had too much of empty promises

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary gifts parents their dream home

Sports

BAN v IND: ODI series decider in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1

Technology

How good sleep habit can boost brain health, ward off Alzheimer's risk 

Sports

India ‘A’ to meet Pakistan ‘A’ in the final of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

News

Shekhar Kapur is currently working on music for 'Masoom' sequel

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US