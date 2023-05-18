scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Medtronic to expand base, Warner Bros. to set up shop in Hyderabad

Medtronic plc, the global leader in healthcare technology, has announced an investment of more than $350 million

By Agency News Desk

Medtronic plc, the global leader in healthcare technology, has announced an investment of more than $350 million to expand the Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Center (MEIC) in Hyderabad.

With this fresh investment, Medtronic’s cumulative investment in Hyderabad becomes about half a billion USD, said state’s industry minister K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday.

The fresh investment was announced when the minister met the company’s leadership team in New York.

Minister KTR tweeted that there is no better testament to the pro-business policies of Telangana government than repeat investments.

He stated that this further strengthens Telangana’s position as a global hub for medical devices research and innovation.

MEIC is Medtronic’s largest research and development centre outside of the US. The investment is a part of Medtronic’s overall global R&D led innovation and growth strategy.

In a joint statement, Medtronic said it supports the government of Telangana’s efforts to position Hyderabad as a global hub for healthcare technology research and innovation.

Medtronic leaders Mike Marinaro, Executive Vice President & President, Surgical, Mani Prakash, Vice President, Enterprise R&D, and Divya Prakash Joshi, Vice President & MEIC Site Leader, met KTR.

This investment builds on the initial investment of $160M in MEIC that was announced in 2020 and expands the company’s footprint in India. MEIC currently employs over 800 people, primarily engineers, and is expected to grow to more than 1,500 over the next 5-year period.

With this expansion, MEIC aims to leverage the sizable pool of diverse and skilled talent in India involving engineering, mobile apps, application and desktop software, cloud/web apps, data engineering, embedded software, product security, and cyber-product security. The investment will support key healthcare technology areas like robotics, imaging and navigation, surgical technologies, and implantable technologies.

The minister on Wednesday night announced the grand entry of global media powerhouse Warner Bros. Discovery into the entertainment realm of Telangana.

Hyderabad is set to witness the launch of their incredible IDC, a hub of creativity and innovation, with a whopping 1200 employees in the first year alone. This milestone marks a significant step towards their expansion plans, he said.

The announcement was made after KTR me Alexandra Carter, Senior Vice President of Finance at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery, a premier global media and entertainment company, offers audiences the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content, brands and franchises across television, film, streaming and gaming.

Their impressive portfolio includes HBO, CNN, TLC, Discovery, Discovery Plus, WB, Eurosport, Animal Planet, Cartoon Network, Cinemax, HGTV, and Quest.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Covid positive donor hearts may impact post-transplant survival: Study
Next article
After Jackie Chan and Bret Lee, ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker Rema to appear on ‘TKSS’
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Novavax's AI approach to Covid-flu vax design shows promise: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: Giving Brar the last over was a decision based on his first two overs, says Sunil Joshi

News

Abhilash Thapliyal is excited for his Cannes debut with Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy'

News

Spy drama 'Crackdown 2' first look released; trailer to be out soon

News

Parineeti's father tears up during her engagement in unseen pic

Technology

This audio journalism app to let you create personalised episodes via AI

Technology

BharatPe appoints Sandeep Indurkar as CBO-Banking & Alliances

News

Humans-vs-AI movie 'The Creator' teaser out; Sept 23 release set

News

Fahadh Faasil looks intense in BTS still from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

Health & Lifestyle

US CDC warns of potential risk for mpox resurgence

Sports

IPL 2023: Want to give credit to PBKS for the decision; but could have been done little earlier, says Bishop on retiring out Taide

Sports

Champions League: Manchester City secure final spot with 4-0 win over holders Real Madrid

News

Nicolas Cage to feature in horror game 'Dead by Daylight'

News

Schwarzenegger admits 'mistakes' as he regrets his misconduct towards women

News

After Jackie Chan and Bret Lee, ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker Rema to appear on ‘TKSS’

Health & Lifestyle

Covid positive donor hearts may impact post-transplant survival: Study

News

Salma Hayek suffers wardrobe malfunction while dancing in a social media video

News

Shreyas Talapade is 'overwhelmed to be part of another Indian film industry'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US