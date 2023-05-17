Michael Douglas recalls how 'Basic Instinct' sex scenes shocked even the French

By modern standards, Paul Verhoevens 1992 sex noir drama Basic Instinct might not seem that scandalous, but it was a much different story when it first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, Michael Douglas, the films male star, said on Wednesday, reports Variety

“Seeing a lot of those sex scenes on the Grand Palais’ huge screen, it was a little overwhelming for a lot of people. We had a very quiet dinner afterwards, everyone was sort of digesting it,” Douglas recalled (the cast included Sharon Stone and Jeanne Tripplehorn).

He was at the festival ahead of receiving the Honorary Palm d’Or as a salute to his “brilliant career and commitment to cinema”.

‘Basic Instinct’, notes ‘Variety’, followed a weary homicide detective (Douglas) investigating a successful crime writer (Stone). The film was initially given an NC-17 rating, but was downgraded to an R after studio lobbying.

A scene where Stone flashes detectives in a police interview is one of the contemporary film’s most memorable scenes and is still referenced and parodied.

In addition to ‘Basic Instinct’, ‘Variety’ adds, Douglas has brought a number of memorable movies to Cannes all through his career, including ‘The China Syndrome’, co-starring Jane Fonda; Joel Schumacher’s ‘Falling Down’; and his award-winning Liberace project ‘Behind the Candelabra’.