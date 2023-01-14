Morgan Freeman joins Taylor Sheridan's CIA drama 'Lioness'

Hollywood star Morgan Freeman has joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming drama series ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+.

‘Lioness’ is based on a real-life CIA programme. As per the official series description, it follows “Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organisation from within,” reports Variety.

The cast also includes Zoe Saldana, Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton. Variety previously reported that Nicole Kidman will also appear in the series in addition to executive producing.

Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the U.S. Secretary of State. Interestingly, this is not the first time Freeman has played a high-ranking member of the U.S. government.

He previously played the U.S. President in the film ‘Deep Impact’, and the Speaker of the House who becomes acting President in the film ‘Olympus Has Fallen’.

His character in the latter film became Vice President in the sequel, ‘London Has Fallen’, and President in the third film, ‘Angel Has Fallen’.

He also played the director of the CIA in the film adaptation of Tom Clancy’s ‘The Sum of All Fears’ and Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court in a guest role on the CBS show ‘Madam Secretary’, which he executive produced.

Freeman is one of the most iconic actors of his generation. He has received five Academy Award nominations throughout his career for the films ‘Street Smart’, ‘Driving Miss Daisy’, ‘The Shawshank Redemption’, ‘Million Dollar Baby’ and ‘Invictus’.

He won the award for best supporting actor for his work in ‘Million Dollar Baby’. He received Golden Globe nominations for all of those films as well, winning for ‘Driving Miss Daisy’. He is also a three-time Emmy nominee, most recently for best guest actor in a comedy series for ‘The Kominsky Method’ at Netflix.

Sheridan created ‘Lioness’ and also serves as executive producer.