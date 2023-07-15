scorecardresearch
'MTV Roadies' to witness 6 eliminations in first episode of the journey

The journey of 'MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' is like the toss of a coin, heads or tails you never know what you may get which adds to its thrill.

The journey of ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ is like the toss of a coin, heads or tails you never know what you may get which adds to its thrill. The first task of Roadies will take place in the land of Kurukshetra, where once the epic war of ‘Mahabharata’ took place. The upcoming episode will also see 6 eliminations of the contestants.

Now preparing itself for another war, Sonu Sood, signifying the relevance of this, will say, “Karm ya Kaand dono ek hi sikke ke pehlu hai aur kab kaunsa sikka kaam kar jaae koi nahi jaanta!”

This land will now witness a fight of endurance, patience and hardcore aggression, as contestants battle one another and take the fight to the Gang Leaders.

With the unfolding of the first Kaand, six eliminations will take place in the very first episode of the journey.

In the inaugural task, titled ‘Bhai Bhai Ki Pisai,’ Gang Leaders – Rhea, Prince, and Gautam will have to divide their teams into two groups.

Each group will consist of a captain that will be selected by the leaders and then attain immunity along with two ‘Saarthis’. This will then be followed by two attackers whose mission will be to shoot arrows at the rival team’s clay masks and shatter them.

A massive metal door will be held by three ropes, and the captains must collect arrows and pass them to the attackers on their way to the ropes. They also must cut all three ropes, causing the door to collapse, carving a path for the captain to enter the rival’s territory.

Upon the completion of all the tasks by the teams, Prince will then be seen saying, “Mein tumse thoda disappointed hoon, maine socha tha tum is se better perform karoge.”

When asked how Rhea motivated her gang members, she will simply say, “Haqq se patel, rakh ke dhakel”, while Gautam will sternly tell his fellow Gang Leaders to not underestimate anyone, saying “Ek toh..over confidence nahi chahiye, theek hain… you’re speaking too much!”

Then finally, Sonu Sood will warn the contestants to be alert, saying, “Kehte hain ‘Roadies’ meh peeth mazboot rakhna kyuki chura aage se nahi peeche se bhoka jaaega!”

‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ will airs Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

