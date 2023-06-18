scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Multiple gunshot victims reported at EDM concert in the US

Multiple gunshot victims were reported as being treated after violence broke out in a campground at the site of the Gorge amphitheatre in Washington state

By Agency News Desk

Multiple gunshot victims were reported as being treated after violence broke out in a campground at the site of the Gorge amphitheatre in Washington state on Saturday night (U.S. Pacific Time), reports ‘Variety’.

The shooting occurred when performances were still going on inside the venue as part of the Beyond Wonderland festival. After initial reports of an active shooter, local authorities reported that a suspect had been apprehended, ‘Variety’ adds.

Information on the victims’ condition was not going to be released before a law enforcement press conference scheduled for 11:30 p.m. (Pacific Time).

But at 10:52 p.m., the Grant County Sheriff’s Office tweeted: “We have five confirmed injuries. The suspect is in custody. The scene has been secured.”

The sheriff’s office also tweeted that Saturday’s concert, which is happening about a 20-minute walk from the campground, is proceeding uninterrupted.

Fox3 News in Seattle reported that “according to sources, the suspect was targeting the staff,” which is thus far not officially confirmed by law enforcement.

Beyond Wonderland is a two-day EDM festival with dozens of performers.

Many of the 27,000 expected to attend each day stay on-site at the campground, since there are few hotels closer than 45 minutes away and the Gorge is about a three-hour drive from either of the two nearest cities, Seattle and Spokane.

The general campground is about a 20-minute walk from the amphitheatre’s front gate.

Last weekend, the Gorge made national news as the site of the ‘Joni Jam’ featuring Joni Mitchell, one of three Brandi Carlile-concerts, which proceeded without incident.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Puneet Superstar evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' in just 24 hours
Next article
This is why some people's sex lives sizzled while others' fizzled during Covid
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

History of Goa Revolution Day will be included in textbook: CM Sawant

Technology

Meta introduces generative AI model for speech 'Voicebox'

Technology

Electric truck maker Nikola to lay off 270 employees

Technology

Google announces general availability of 3rd-party smart chips in Docs

News

Father's Day: When Mohit Dagga's wife, daughter made him a 'Superdad' cake

News

Kangana Ranaut misses Irrfan Khan's 'humour', 'charm' as an actor

Health & Lifestyle

Fever cases go up in Kerala, death toll reaches 23

News

Adipurush dialogues to be revamped

Health & Lifestyle

Allergy season drags Japan's economy of $2.74 bn in spending: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Heatwave death toll rises to 54 in UP's Ballia

Technology

Health-tech firm Mojocare slashes workforce by over 80%

Health & Lifestyle

The aeronautical engineer who became a master storyteller (IANS Column: Bookends)

News

Nikhil Siddhartha is a man on a mission with a machine gun in 'Spy' poster

News

Arbaaz shares unseen pictures of father Salim Khan with Javed Akhtar and Salman

Technology

WhatsApp may soon add Meta Quest compatibility on Android beta

News

'Squid Game' Season 2 reveals returning, new cast members; will premiere in 2024

Technology

This is why some people's sex lives sizzled while others' fizzled during Covid

News

Puneet Superstar evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' in just 24 hours

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US