Netizens slam Margot Robbie for using native Aussie accent during ‘Barbie’ promotional tour

Los Angeles, July 19 (IANS) In a bit of a bizarre twist, actress Margot Robbie has been slammed by some netizens for her Aussie accent in ‘Barbie’ during a press tour for promoting the movie. Some people were left baffled why the actress was using her native accent when not playing a role.

In the movie she will be using an American accent, but many times people have genuinely forgotten that the 33-year old is an Australian, while some people felt that it is out of character for her.

While she continues to promote the film across the globe, one person has raised a weird question as to why she chose to not stick to the accent used in the film.

According to Express UK , Under a post on Facebook, an anonymous user commented: “I don’t like that on the press tour she’s using her Aussie accent as if to let others know she’s a good actress or something because her American English sounds fine.”

“Is she here on a working visa? She lives and works in Hollywood – and that’s where she gets her massive income from. Drop the accent”, The person added.

However, most were quick to respond, stating that the whole question was extremely ludicrous to begin with. Netizens gave many responses to the question.

One person wrote: “’Drop the accent’… umm she did, she dropped the American one, she’s going back to her default Australian accent.”

Another said: “Honestly wonder whether this person understands how mentally exhausting it is to put on an accent that isn’t your native one.”

Some also questioned why ‘The Suicide Squad’ actress is being singled out for using her accent when other actors have done the same for years.

Talking about this, a netizen wrote: “Weird to pick on her when guys like the Hemsworths and Bale have been using their native accents on press tours for years (sic).”

One netizen wrote: “Sometimes I forget Margot Robbie is Australian cause she has a perfect American accent, so when she speaks with her native accent, I get hella thrown off guard.”

‘Barbie’ will hit theatres worldwide on July 21, 2023.

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi to release 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'
BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Wanted to pitch the ball in right area; allow surface to do rest, says Jemimah on her four-fer
