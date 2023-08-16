Nick Jonas falls on stage while performing

Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas has been caught on camera falling through a hole on stage while performing in Boston. The singer is currently touring the US alongside his brothers, but he took a bit of a stumble, reports Mirror.co.uk. A video has gone viral showing Nick taking a tumble during a song but he quickly got up and regained his balance and carried on singing.

The clip shows the star looking as smart as ever in a white shirt and yellow trousers as he walked up to the edge of the stage to interact with his fans. But just moments later he trips and falls over.

However, this didn’t stop Nick from getting on with it as he stands up and continues with the performance. As per Mirror.co.uk, Nick has been performing with his brothers as they travel the US for the Jonas Brothers Five Albums, One Night World Tour.

His wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie, 19 months, have been seen joining Nick as he tours the country. Nick shared a photo as he held his daughter as she followed in his musical footsteps and played with drumsticks during a soundcheck.

Malti looked adorable as she wore a blue and white checked top, white shorts and cute high top sneakers. Her dad had placed some sound blocking headphones over her ears to make sure her hearing wasn’t affected.

For the photo, Nick wrote: “From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words. Can’t wait for night two tonight.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka gushed over her husband’s performance, saying: “You are a magnet @nickjonas.” She added: “MM and I are so lucky to have you Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!”