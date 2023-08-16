scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Nick Jonas falls on stage while performing

The singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, currently touring alongside his brothers has been caught on camera falling through a hole on stage while performing

By Agency News Desk
Nick Jonas falls on stage while performing
Nick Jonas _ pic courtesy instagram

Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas has been caught on camera falling through a hole on stage while performing in Boston. The singer is currently touring the US alongside his brothers, but he took a bit of a stumble, reports Mirror.co.uk. A video has gone viral showing Nick taking a tumble during a song but he quickly got up and regained his balance and carried on singing.

The clip shows the star looking as smart as ever in a white shirt and yellow trousers as he walked up to the edge of the stage to interact with his fans. But just moments later he trips and falls over.

However, this didn’t stop Nick from getting on with it as he stands up and continues with the performance. As per Mirror.co.uk, Nick has been performing with his brothers as they travel the US for the Jonas Brothers Five Albums, One Night World Tour.

His wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie, 19 months, have been seen joining Nick as he tours the country. Nick shared a photo as he held his daughter as she followed in his musical footsteps and played with drumsticks during a soundcheck.

Malti looked adorable as she wore a blue and white checked top, white shorts and cute high top sneakers. Her dad had placed some sound blocking headphones over her ears to make sure her hearing wasn’t affected.

For the photo, Nick wrote: “From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words. Can’t wait for night two tonight.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka gushed over her husband’s performance, saying: “You are a magnet @nickjonas.” She added: “MM and I are so lucky to have you Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight!”

Pic. Sourcenickjonas
11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Het Makwana to star in 'Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal'
Next article
King's Cup 2023: Indian men's football team to face Iraq in semi-final
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Wipro launches centre of excellence on generative AI at IIT Delhi

Sports

Stokes reverses ODI retirement ahead of World Cup, named in England squad for New Zealand series

News

'Video Call a Friend'? ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ dials Xiaomi India

Technology

Intel cancels $5.4 bn acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, to pay $353 mn as fine

Technology

Google's new feature to summarise entire articles for you using generative AI

News

'Gadar 2' heads towards Rs 300-cr mark; 'Jailer' gives it a run for money

Sports

King's Cup 2023: Indian men's football team to face Iraq in semi-final

News

Het Makwana to star in 'Tulsi Dham ke Laddoo Gopal'

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out forwarding message feature for channels

News

'Bajao' promises a musical comedy set in the world of Punjabi pop music

Technology

Singapore's Sea to invest more in e-com platform Shopee amid TikTok threat

News

Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao are candidly captured as they have a fun time on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill

News

NTR Jr wishes Saif Ali Khan a happy birthday as he unveils poster from 'Devara'

Technology

Apple AirTag helps woman to find stolen bike: Report

News

As Ben Affleck turns 51, life seems perfect for him

News

Christopher Nolan’s longest collaborators Cillian Murphy misses being cast in ‘Interstellar’

News

Mohit Raina on Anupam Kher: 'You learn from a senior just by observing them'

News

Alec Baldwin may face manslaughter charges after new findings

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US