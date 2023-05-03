Nicolas Cage shares first memory of being in-utero

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage says his first memory is being inside his mother’s womb.

The 59-year-old actor has said that he can recall seeing “faces in the dark” while he was still in his mom’s womb, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Let me think. Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in-utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something. I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened,” the Hollywood star said when asked about his earliest childhood memory on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’.

On the other hand, Nicolas conceded that his supposed memories may have just been triggered by “vocal vibrations.”

The actor said: “Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage. That’s going way back. I don’t know. That comes to mind a I don’t even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind.”

Nicolas was also asked whether he believes in life after death.

The movie star – who has won a host of accolades during his career, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe – suggested that his “spark” will continue even after he passes away.

He said, “Oh, wow. Nobody really knows, I don’t know. They say that electricity is forever eternal. That the spark keeps going. I like to think whatever spark is animating our bodies, once the body passes on, that the spark continues to go. But whether or not that electricity has consciousness or not, who can really say?”