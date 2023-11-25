scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Ozzy Osbourne believes he'll survive nuclear bomb if WWIII erupts

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne said that if a global conflict erupted, he'd invite his enemy to target his house just to see if he was tough enough to endure a blast.

By Agency News Desk
Ozzy Osbourne believes he'll survive nuclear bomb if WWIII erupts
Ozzy Osbourne believes he'll survive nuclear bomb if WWIII erupts _ pic courtesy news agency

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne believes that there’s a chance he could survive a World War III nuclear blast on his mansion. He is turning 75 on December 3, and he said that if another global conflict erupted, he’d invite his enemy to target his house just to see if he was tough enough to endure a blast.

“If World War Three ever happens, and they start using the big (bombs), I’m going to put a big target on my roof! I wanna be right under the thing! I’ll just say… ‘I bet you can’t hit our house.'”

“Even if they’ve got a 50-megaton bomb! Imagine if I crawled from the debris with half a body, shouting, ‘I’M STILL HERE!’ ” he told Rolling Stone magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Ozzy chatted to the magazine to mark being given the Icon Award at the first Rolling Stone UK Awards on Thursday, November 23.

The Black Sabbath star said about being given the trophy, “I wish I felt like a icon! I’ve had a long career, and I’ve raised a few eyebrows along the way. I’ve met some amazing people. I’ve done some good gigs, and I’ve done some bad gigs.”

Ozzy is set to retire as he continues to battle a rare, but mild, form of Parkinson’s. But he says it is his surgeries following a fall in 2019 that have resulted in his biggest health battles.

An accident dislodged metal rods which had been inserted into his back after a quad bike accident at his home in Buckinghamshire, south-east England, in 2003 and earlier this year, the rocker underwent spinal surgery for a fourth time in a bid to repair another operation – where a tumour was also discovered.

He has since been seen using a cane to help him get around and he’s admitted his balance has gone.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI after performing at comedy show
Next article
Amitabh Bachchan reveals online gaming addiction, shares fun moments with Aaradhya Bachchan
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US