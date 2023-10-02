scorecardresearch
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan marries beau Salim Karim in dreamy wedding

Pakistani star Mahira Khan has tied the knot with her long time businessman boyfriend Salim Karim.

By Agency News Desk
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan marries beau Salim Karim in dreamy wedding _ pic courtesy instagram
Pakistani star Mahira Khan, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 Indian film ‘Raees’, has tied the knot with her long time businessman boyfriend Salim Karim. Mahira got married over the weekend and this is her second marriage. It was in 2007, when she got married to her first husband Ali Askari. However, the two parted ways in 2015. They share a 13-year-old son, Azlan.

A video shared by Mahira’s manager Maliha Rehman, shows the actress in a stunning ivory pastel lehenga. She is seen in a veil with a long train. As she reaches her groom, who looks very emotional, he lifts it up and looks at her to-be wife with lots of love and hugged her.

“Love and prayers for #MahiraKhan and #SalimKarim, seen in this beautiful little video from their wedding. May their life ahead be filled with happiness,” Maliha wrote as the caption for the video.

Mahira Hafeez Khan started her career as a VJ in 2006.

The actress is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic-drama ‘Humsafar’.She made her big screen debut opposite Atif Aslam in the romance ‘BoL’. She has also acted in successful Pakistani films ‘Bin Roye’, ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ and ‘Superstar[‘. She made her debut as a producer with sports web series ‘Baarwan Khiladi’.

Agency News Desk
