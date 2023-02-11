scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Pamela Anderson's childhood dream job was to be a nun before Playboy stardom

Actress Pamela Anderson has revealed that her childhood dream job was to be a nun before she found Playboy fame.

By News Bureau

Actress Pamela Anderson has revealed that her childhood dream job was to be a nun before she found Playboy fame. The star has opened up about where she thought her life would go before she got the call to be a Playmate at the Playboy mansion, reports mirror.co.uk.

The 55-year-old shared how she thought she would become a nun or a librarian before she got the opportunity to be a model.

She talked about how she would visit the library every day when she was younger but she doesn’t know “what happened” for her to eventually work for Playboy.

In a Q&A session, Pamela spoke about where she’d be if she didn’t become famous.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore, the star said: “I wanted to be a nun or a librarian. And I kind of took a different route. I don’t know what happened.”

Anderson reminisced about how she tended to be “at story time everyday” when she was a child and her passion for reading tied within her passion for the bible.

The former Baywatch star said: “I was at the library every day – I was at story time everyday and I really wanted to be a librarian, and then I thought, ‘No, I really wanna be a nun.'”

The revelation comes after Pamela starred in her own groundbreaking documentary, Pamela, A Love Story. The film will sees her open up about her life, career and past loves.

It also goes over the time her sex tape with her ex-husband Tommy Lee was leaked, after she slammed the Disney+ series Pam & Tommy for their portrayal of her story.

Speaking in Pamela, A Love Story, the actress said: “I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control of the narrative for the first time.”

Previous article
'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur urges fans to vote for him
Next article
Cardi B reacts after her song is featured in 'You' Season 4
This May Also Interest You
News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

News

Musical chairs and lots of laughs courtesy of Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US