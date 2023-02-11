Pamela Anderson's childhood dream job was to be a nun before Playboy stardom

Actress Pamela Anderson has revealed that her childhood dream job was to be a nun before she found Playboy fame. The star has opened up about where she thought her life would go before she got the call to be a Playmate at the Playboy mansion, reports mirror.co.uk.

The 55-year-old shared how she thought she would become a nun or a librarian before she got the opportunity to be a model.

She talked about how she would visit the library every day when she was younger but she doesn’t know “what happened” for her to eventually work for Playboy.

In a Q&A session, Pamela spoke about where she’d be if she didn’t become famous.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore, the star said: “I wanted to be a nun or a librarian. And I kind of took a different route. I don’t know what happened.”

Anderson reminisced about how she tended to be “at story time everyday” when she was a child and her passion for reading tied within her passion for the bible.

The former Baywatch star said: “I was at the library every day – I was at story time everyday and I really wanted to be a librarian, and then I thought, ‘No, I really wanna be a nun.'”

The revelation comes after Pamela starred in her own groundbreaking documentary, Pamela, A Love Story. The film will sees her open up about her life, career and past loves.

It also goes over the time her sex tape with her ex-husband Tommy Lee was leaked, after she slammed the Disney+ series Pam & Tommy for their portrayal of her story.

Speaking in Pamela, A Love Story, the actress said: “I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick. I want to take control of the narrative for the first time.”