Pink Floyd's Roger Waters dons Nazi-like uniform at Berlin concert

Roger Waters angered fans after wearing a Nazi-like SS officer uniform during a gig in Berlin, Germany.

By Agency News Desk
Pink Floyd’s co-founder, singer and bassist Roger Waters angered fans after wearing a Nazi-like SS officer uniform during a gig in Berlin, Germany.

The 79-year-old wore a similar outfit to Nazi SS officers and a red armband as well as crossed hammers on his collar, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The crossed hammers and the uniform were the same imagery used by a fictitious neo-Nazi organisation in the 1982 movie ‘Pink Floyd: The Wall’.

In the original film, the main protagonist (voiced by Roger) loses his mind and starts seeing himself as a fascist dictator.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the character, called Pink, wears a similar costume to what Roger wore at the concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Hanging above the crowd was an inflatable pig emblazoned with the logo of an Israeli armaments firm as well as the Star of David.

The giant screen also displayed the names of dead figures, including Anne Frank next to Al Jazeera journalist Abu Akleh – who was killed while covering an Israeli Defense Forces raid in a Palestinian camp.

It was reported that Germany’s conservative Jewish rabbinical association called for Roger to be barred from performing in the country.

People on Twitter were left in utter disgust and rushed to call the musician out on the imagery.

“This is vile and stomach-turning,” one person said.

Some people also explained his imagery and said: “It’s a show based on his anti-war movie ‘THE WALL’. Please educate yourself.”

His performance comes after the musician won a legal battle to perform in Frankfurt, amid being branded “one of the most widely spread Anti-Semites in the world”.

