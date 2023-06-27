scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Pink was shocked when fan threw her mom's ashes on stage

Singer Pink was surprised after a fan threw her mum's ashes on stage in a pouch.

By Agency News Desk
Pink was shocked when fan threw her mom's ashes on stage
Pink was shocked when fan threw her mom's ashes on stage

Singer Pink was surprised after a fan threw her mum’s ashes on stage in a pouch.

The singer, 42, also got a number of other gifts from her loyal fans at her two American Express Presents BST Hyde Park shows in London over the weekend, including teddy bears, flowers and artwork, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She, however, was left startled when she was handed the pouch of cremated remains and asked the member of the audience to clarify that it was their mum’s remains – before saying, “I don’t know how to feel about that.”

After walking back up to the stage from the central walkway, Pink added, “I have to say that was a first.”

The singer also helped a fan get engaged amidst performing a piano cover of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” after checking if someone had “passed out or proposed.”

Pink turned couples’ therapist throughout her set as she reflected on her experience with her husband Carey Hart, with whom she wrote the song ‘Please Forgive Me’ about when they were on the brink of divorce.

The singer – who tied the knot with the 47-year-old former motocross competitor in 2006 – said the key to a lasting marriage is learning the art of an “authentic apology” and also joked about who out of her spouse and herself deserved a medal.

Pink’s BST set saw her joined by their 12-year-old daughter Willow Sage for the uplifting anthem, “Cover Me in Sunshine”.

The Grammy-winner, who also has six-year-old Jameson with Carey, stormed through her high-octane setlist with multiple outfit changes including dazzling leotards and glittering platform boots, a pair of which she gave to a fan.

Highlights included a closer of ‘So What’ with Pink zipping across the crowd and landing on a platform before heading up into the sky past Gwen Stefani, 53, who opened for her long-time pal with an epic set featuring giant inflatable balloons during Noughties classic “Hollaback Girl” and moving cupcakes.

Gwen asked the crowd during her set whether she should have a gin or tequila to watch Pink’s show.

BST Hyde Park will continue with sets from Take That, BLACKPINK, Guns N’ Roses, Bruce Springsteen, Lana Del Rey, and Billy Joel.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Please don’t forget’: Ishan has a request for Shubman Gill
Next article
Robinhood lays off another 7% of full-time employees
This May Also Interest You
News

Director Prawaal Raman collaborates with Randeep Hooda for 'Sergeant'

News

Tamannaah Bhatia gets teary-eyed

Technology

Study links Covid infection to chronic pain

News

Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ release announced

Technology

DeepMind's next AI system to eclipse OpenAI's ChatGPT

Technology

Salesforce launches 'Starter' for MSME businesses in India

Fashion and Lifestyle

Akshay Oberoi undergoes shocking fitness transformation

Sports

Cricket World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad to host opener, India vs Pakistan on Oct 15 (Ld)

Fashion n Lifestyle

Abdu Rozik shares cute picture with Shehnaaz Gill

News

‘Dumb Money’ trailer out now

Technology

Databricks acquires generative AI platform MosaicML for about $1.3 bn

Technology

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip to power budget smartphones

Sports

As long as players are fit, Pakistan have chance of doing well in WC, says Wasim Akram

Technology

Launcher faces software glitch, loses another vehicle after lift off

Sports

Tamil Nadu Premier League: Ba11sy Trichy signs khiladix.com as title sponsor

Technology

Samsung to launch M34 5G with 6,000mAh battery on July 7

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar says ‘Mere babu ke saath soyegi mein aaj’ and Abhishek Malhan blushing

News

Karuna Pandey says her ‘Pushpa Impossible’ role has changed female representation

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US