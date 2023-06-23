scorecardresearch
Priscilla Presley is ‘excited’ for Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ biopic

Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley, is voicing her support of Sofia Coppola's upcoming biopic 'Priscilla'.

By Agency News Desk

Actress and the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley, is voicing her support of Sofia Coppola’s upcoming biopic ‘Priscilla’.

Sharing the movie’s poster on Instagram, Priscilla said she was “excited about the interpretation” of her book “by the masterful Sofia Coppola”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work,” added Priscilla, 78. “I’m certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey.”

As per ‘People’, Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny star as Elvis and Priscilla, respectively, in the A24 film, which debuted its first trailer on Wednesday. It is based on Priscilla’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

The film’s synopsis reads, “When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend.”

“Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy and fame,” the synopsis adds.

‘People’ further states that this project comes after the box-office success of director Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ movie last year, which starred Austin Butler as the iconic musician and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla in a story that also focused on Tom Hanks as manager Tom Parker. Members of the Presley family praised that film upon its release last summer.

“I’m sitting there watching this movie and going, ‘God, I wish he could see this,’ ” Priscilla said last June on ‘Good Morning America’ about the film and how she thinks Elvis would have reacted to it. “It was perfection.”

