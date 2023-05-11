Priyanka Chopra opens up about working with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has made her mark globally for all the right reasons whether it’s her powerful performances or her choice of projects. She has left no stone unturned in becoming a global icon.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming romantic comedy, ‘Love Again’ opposite Sam Heughan has created quite a buzz amongst the masses and is all set to release in India on 12th May 2023.

The film will see Priyanka Chopra sharing screen space with her husband Nick Jones.

Talking about working with him, Priyanka shares, “You never know if it will be Hindi or not, but Nick and I are working with each other, I don’t know if it’s a film or not. So far we are producing shows together, we are creating stuff together and I am pretty sure the progression of that will end up being in working with each other. I don’t know if it will be in a romantic capacity or what we will play. But I am pretty sure, we will work together.”

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion and featuring multiple new songs from Dion, Love Again, written for the screen and directed by Jim Strouse.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases the ‘Love Again’ movie exclusively in cinemas on May 12, 2023.