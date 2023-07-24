scorecardresearch
Quentin Tarantino was spotted at cinema seeing 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer'

Quentin Tarantino supported the Barbenheimer double release at the cinema and was spotted seeing both 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'.

By Agency News Desk
Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino supported the Barbenheimer double release at the cinema and was spotted seeing both ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’.

The ‘Kill Bill’ director was spotted at the movie theater buying tickets to see ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ on the big screen.

“In Westwood after seeing Oppenheimer, Quentin Tarantino walks across the street and buys a ticket to see Barbie,” Saul Gonzalez tweeted along with a photo of the filmmaker buying his movie ticket at the box office, reports Deadline.

The Video Archives Podcast, the podcast hosted by Tarantino and Roger Avery, confirmed the duo’s outing to the cinema.

“Yes our boys were out last night doing what they love to do the most together, seeing movies,” read the Twitter post.

Tom Cruise proposed the idea of making time to see both movies during its opening weekend, sharing photos of himself with tickets to see both films.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters,” he tweeted.

“Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.”

‘The Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ star would later reveal his plan on how he was going about seeing ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ during the same weekend.

“I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend,” he said as per The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday.”

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ have made movie fans go to theaters and the box office numbers are proof the double feature worked with both films grossing more than $511M worldwide and $235.5M in the US alone.

Agency News Desk
Entertainment Today

