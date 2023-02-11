scorecardresearch
Salma Hayek almost flashed her derriere filming dance in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Actress Salma Hayek almost lost her trousers and flashed her derriere when a raunchy "Magic Mike" dance move went wrong.

By News Bureau

Actress Salma Hayek almost lost her trousers and flashed her derriere when a raunchy “Magic Mike” dance move went wrong. The 56-year-old actress stars opposite Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, the third instalment in the stripper movie franchise, and she’s revealed she suffered an embarrassing mishap during rehearsals when her co-star almost ripped her jogging bottoms off to stop her falling – and she worried she’d forgotten to put on underpants, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show”, Salma said: “It is very balletic and very sexy. I was terrified about trying to make it look easy, but it really needs strength in the body, which I do not have because I don’t work out.”

“You must be very precise and one time when we were rehearsing, and I had to put my legs in a specific position, and I was upside down and I got very confused and was heading straight to the ground headfirst.

“Channing tried to grab me by my sweatpants, which were coming off. Then I couldn’t remember if I was wearing underwear, so I was hanging on for dear life!”

It comes after it was revealed Channing had to cover his bum with make-up during filming to hide an unsightly scar he’d picked up while shooting his previous movie “Dog”. Make-up artists on the upcoming movie had to spend 20 minutes every day rubbing concealer and powder on the Hollywood hunk’s bare bottom to hide the blemish.

An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Channing is actually quite proud of that scar because of how much the film ‘Dog’ meant to him. But for ‘Magic Mike 3’ it was case of keeping his assets looking as visually pleasing as possible.”

“A make-up team had to make sure that the concealer covered his canine teeth marks. But the team also had to ensure that his skin was smooth. It was a proper 20-minute job working on his bum.”

