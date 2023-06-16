Samuel L. Jackson wonders why he has 'never been to Wakanda'

Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson has spoken about his Marvel tenure. The actor said that he feels like he has been playing the character of Nick Fury forever.

But the actor also has some questions for Marvel, reports Variety.

The actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for ‘Secret Invasion’, the upcoming new Marvel series that features Jackson’s Nick Fury in the lead role, recently.

He said: “I don’t know, it’s kind of up and down for me in an interesting sort of way,” Jackson said about Nick Fury, a role he’s been playing since the ‘Iron Man’ post-credits scene in 2008. “Feels like I’ve been playing him forever. If I had it my way, I would’ve been in every Marvel movie because, I mean, he is Nick Fury, he knows everything that’s going on.”

Despite 15 years and counting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Nick Fury has not appeared in a ‘Black Panther’ movie. Jackson has some questions for Marvel about that.

“I’m still trying to figure out why I’ve never been to Wakanda,” Jackson said. “They didn’t ask me to go, but I’m still trying to get there. I need a ticket.”

As per Variety, Marvel has yet to officially announce a third ‘Black Panther’ movie. Jackson has long been an outspoken support of Marvel against criticisms from fellow Hollywood talent. After Quentin Tarantino claimed last year that Marvel does not generate movie stars, Jackson fired back with a rebuttal.

“It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?” Jackson said on ‘The View’ when asked about Tarantino’s comment. “That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”