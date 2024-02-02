Arnold Schwarzenegger says he feeds his grandchildren the same oatmeal treat as his pets

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed that in his house, his granddaughters love the same sweet treat as his farm animals do.

The Austrian actor, 76, said that he has three dogs, two ponies and a pig, reports People magazine.

The actor made the revelation in an interview on ‘The Tonight Show’ With Jimmy Fallon. As seen on his new Netflix documentary Arnold, Schwarzenegger told Fallon, 49, that it’s his job to feed all of the animals in the morning.

As per People, he said that their breakfast is “oatmeal cookies that we put together that are made out of honey and out of bananas and oatmeal.”

“They were made for the horses basically, for Lulu and for Whiskey”, the former governor of California said. “But I realised that the dogs also love them….and then I found out that the pig also loves them. But the pig loves everything. The pig will eat stones.”

The actor admitted that his two granddaughters are also unexpected connoisseurs of the famous oatmeal cookies. The ‘Terminator’ star’s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger shares her daughters Lyla Maria, 3, and Eloise Christina, 20 months, with her husband Chris Pratt, and brings them to visit the animals about once a week.

He told Fallon that if his granddaughters are over while he’s feeding the animals their oatmeal cookie breakfast “they then stand in line”. So, the actor said as he’s feeding his farm animals, the young girls stand in line with their mouths open, waiting to be fed by their “Opa.”

Schwarzenegger even mimicked them holding their mouths open.

“As soon as we go outside, she says, ‘Opa, can I have more cookies?'” Schwarzenegger said of one of his granddaughters, adding that they love coming over to play with the animals.