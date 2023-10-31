Selena Gomez 'concerned' Taylor Swift is 'moving too fast' with Travis Kelce

Singer Selena Gomez is worried her best friend Taylor Swift is “moving too fast” with her new found flame Travis Kelce. “Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her,” a source told Page Six.

“Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything, and now with this (relationship), she’s so open about it that it’s just very odd for Selena.”

Prior to Travis, Taylor’s most recent long-term relationship was with Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years.

The two were considered to be “strangely private” because of how rarely they were snapped together.

Selena, 31, has taken notice of how differently Taylor, 33, has dealt with her new romance with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, and has found some aspects “alarming.”

Selena is said to have been caught off guard when she saw Taylor hanging out with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in a public suite after having just met her.

She also thought that the ‘Love Story’ songstress holding hands with Travis in public in clear view of the paparazzi within less than a month of dating was also strange.

The source claims Selena has turned down invitations to a few Chiefs games because she didn’t want to be part of the “media frenzy.”

The insider points out, though, that Selena and Taylor are “not in a fight” over the former’s opinions, as evidenced by their recent sushi outing in West Hollywood, California, earlier this month.

“Selena just doesn’t want to be part of the media frenzy because it’s really chaotic,” the source explains.

“It didn’t come from a malicious place, and it’s not that she doesn’t like them together. She’s just concerned about the way it’s being navigated.”

The insider claims that Selena is not the only friend who has concerns, noting that the Haim sisters “think this way as well.”

“That’s why the people she normally has these amazing relationships with weren’t (at Taylor’s girls’ night out with Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes and Sophie Turner),” the source further added.