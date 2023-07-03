scorecardresearch
Sex Pistols' singer Johnny Rotten calls police over stalking by woman

Legendary British punk rock band Sex Pistols' singer Johnny Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten has called police over a woman allegedly stalking him.

Legendary British punk rock band Sex Pistols’ singer Johnny Lydon, better known as Johnny Rotten has called police over a woman allegedly stalking him. As per ‘The Daily Mail’, the 67-year-old English musician has said that a woman has been dropping letters constantly in the mailbox of his Los Angeles home since last month and he later came face-to-face with her after she trespassed on his property by gaining access to his backyard.

That’s when Johnny claims he started getting phone calls from her – and that’s when he decided to file a stalking report with the sheriff’s department, which is now being investigated.

He is still reeling from the loss of his wife Nora Forster – who died in April aged 80 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The musician cared for Nora while she fought the condition, and he recently insisted he’s trying not to feel sorry for himself as he grieves her death.

“All the sadness I had to go through (when Nora became ill) is self-inflicted on myself and I’m seeing the light in it now. “In an odd, weird way this is actually a gift from God, not a curse. Because it offers enormous self-reflection. And it reminds me of that famous tradition in the Lydon family, ‘Don’t have self-pity – all it does is arm your enemies’,” he told Telegraph.co.uk.

The PiL frontman was reassured by the fact Nora knew she was “loved”.

He said: “She is loved, and she knows she is loved. And her personality has always been vivacious, outgoing, bright and looking for the best in things.”

