Sharon Stone says she's shunned by Hollywood after suffering stroke

The 'Basic Instinct' actress, 65, said that she was shunned out of Hollywood after suffering a stroke.

By Agency News Desk
Sharon Stone was rushed to the hospital in 2001 after suffering a brain hemorrhage that lasted nine days, forcing her to step away from her career for two years, which she said led to her being out of the movies for 20 years, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She told Page Six at The Hollywood Reporter’s ‘Raising our Voices’ event this week, “I recovered for seven years, and I haven’t had jobs since. When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you’re out. Something went wrong with me – I’ve been out for 20 years. I haven’t had jobs. I was a very big movie star at one point in my life.”

Despite her being part of cinema’s most recognisable scenes thanks to her leg-crossing moment in 1992’s ‘Basic Instinct’ and a 1996 Oscar nomination for best actress for her role as crazed hustler Ginger McKenna in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Casino’, she feels like she has “lost everything” since her health scare.

She told Variety in 2019: “I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous – and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten. You find yourself at the back of the line in your business, as I did. You have to figure yourself out all over again.”

Sharon’s roles after her stroke have included parts in films such as ‘Catwoman’, ‘Lovelace’ and ‘The Laundromat’.

Sharon, who has an estimated $60 million fortune, told a Women’s Cancer Fund event on March 23, days after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank she had lost half her money in the recent financial crisis. She said: “I just lost half my money to this banking thing and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here.”

Sharon has also repeatedly alleged she was tricked by ‘RoboCop’ and ‘Showgirls’ director Paul Verhoeven, 84, into stripping off her underwear for her famous ‘Basic Instinct’ police interrogation scene, in which her psychotic bisexual character uncrosses her legs to briefly reveal her privates.

Agency News Desk
