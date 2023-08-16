scorecardresearch
Shelved fantasy drama series 'Warrior Nun' to return as film trilogy

The American fantasy drama series 'Warrior Nun' will be released as a trilogy of films, as revealed by the show's executive producer Dean English.

Fantasy drama series 'Warrior Nun' to return as film trilogy
Alba Baptista in Warrior Nun _ pic courtesy imdb

The American fantasy drama series ‘Warrior Nun’ is now being resurrected and brought back from the grave after it got killed following its two season run. It will be released as a trilogy of films, as revealed by the show’s executive producer Dean English.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sometime in end of July, series creator Simon Barry credited an intense fan campaign to revive the show after its cancellation: “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts — Warrior Nun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank you!!”

Nonetheless, not a whole lot of details are available at the moment. The sources at THR reported shortly after Barry’s tweet that the resurrection of ‘Warrior Nun’ wouldn’t be returning to its old home, Netflix.

Talks with the show’s rights holders, English’s Perfect Circle Productions and Productivity Media, were ongoing at the time Barry shared the news on social media.

On August 15, Barry shared some of the details, which were finally revealed, with English confirming the feature film plan in a YouTube video and in a statement posted on a website set up to save ‘Warrior Nun’.

“I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You guys really make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support,” English said at the start of the clip.

“I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three,” he added.

However, he also said that due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA protests, he could not give any details or make any announcements as things have become unexpectedly complicated.

“One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it’s due to that, that we cannot make any announcements today on that front,” he added.

Based on the comic book ‘Warrior Nun Areala’ by Ben Dunn, the show follows Ava (Alba Baptista), a young woman who’s resurrected after death by a divine artifact that’s implanted in her back. The show streamed on Netflix in 2020 and was renewed for a successful Season 2, after which it got cancelled in 2022 leading to many demands for the show to be brought back.

Pic. Sourceimdb
3
