scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Sinead O'Connor believed Donald Trump was Satan reincarnated

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor, who was known for her powerful, evocative voice and her activism, passed away despairing about “biblical Devil” Donald Trump and the US. 

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer and outspoken human rights activist said witnessing the reality TV star voted in as US president as well as racist outrages such as the police killing of George Floyd made her want to see a public uprising against corrupt leaders.

She ranted in Ireland’s Hot Press magazine in 2020 in what is thought to be one of her last long interviews about how she was convinced Trump was the real incarnation of Satan, “I actually do believe Donald Trump is the biblical Devil, the f*****, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I know this may sound extreme – I don’t really give a flying f*** what everyone else thinks – but I am convinced the man is actually a Satanist. I’m convinced of it. Klansmen were Satanists, it’s a satanic organisation.”

“Whatever form it may exist in now, I don’t know and I don’t want to know, but its origins were satanic. All its rituals, everything about it. These people do exist. They’re butchers, bakers, candlestick makers. So why not the President of the United States of America?”

Sinead went on to ask her interview if they had ever read “The Master and Margarita”, adding, “It’s a f****** fantastic book by a guy called Mikhail Bulgakov, a Russian author.”

“The Devil basically appears in Moscow because people start declaring there’s no God. He shows up and causes havoc all over Russia. But Trump is the Devil character in ‘The Master and Margarita.’ “

“They should have dragged (Trump) out of the White House at the point he separated the first child from their parents at the Mexican border. American people; it’s a double-edged sword. Their greatest blessing is their greatest curse.”

“Their national trait is kindness and now perhaps they’re being too kind. They should be non-violently dragging him out of the office. They should be going to him – like they did with Nixon – and saying, ‘You’re not fit for the f****** office, get out. Pretend you’ve had a heart-attack, a series of mini-strokes, whatever you want, but get the f*** out!’ “

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Angelina Jolie wants to date someone up to her 'impossibly high' standards
Next article
New malware targeting Android users to steal sensitive data using OCR
This May Also Interest You
News

Drake flaunts Tupac Shakur's ring he bought for over Rs 8 crore at auction

Fashion & Lifestyle

Geri Halliwell feels proud of her wrinkles

Technology

Time-travelling pathogens in melting permafrost may pose risk to humans

News

'Lizzie Mcguire' actor Robert Carradine who played Lizzy's dad got zero royalties from show

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Aashika Bhatia gets evicted from the show

News

Sonu Nigam hugs Bushan Kumar after feud on 50th b'day bash

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater 'spending time apart'

Sports

Japan Open: Viktor Axelsen, An Se-young clinch men's and women's singles titles

News

Francis Ford Coppola calls 'Barbenheimer' war, a cinematic victory for Hollywood

News

Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in 'Gadar 2'

News

Filmmaker Manish Gupta says Milind Soman's role in 'One Friday Night' was most challenging

Technology

YouTube TV's multiview feature now live

Health & Lifestyle

Eating strawberries daily may boost cognitive function, cut BP in elderly

Sports

World University Games: China beats France to win archery compound men's team title

Technology

1st ever dead satellite gets assisted reentry to Earth to avoid space debris

Sports

'I'm a turtle right now not the rabbit', says Hardik on his bowling workload management ahead of World Cup

News

Kangana reveals 'womaniser superstar'; says he doesn't love his wife, baby is to promote movie

Sports

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani joins Boca Juniors

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US