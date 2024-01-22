Sofia Vergara: I don't need a man

Hollywood star Sofia Vergara, who has split from Joe Manganiello, says she doesn’t “need” a man. The 51-year-old actress split from Joe Manganiello last year, and although she’d love to find another romance.

The Hollywood star — who was married to Joe between 2015 and 2023 — told HELLO! magazine: “I don’t feel as though I need a man. I want one, but I don’t need one.”

Vergara is perhaps best known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit sitcom ‘Modern Family’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress welcomed the challenge of playing a real-life drug trafficker in her new Netflix show ‘Griselda’.

The actress, who also served as an executive producer on the mini-series, shared: “I wanted change. I didn’t want to create a story where there was a happy ending.”

Despite their obvious differences, Sofia was still able to relate to Griselda Blanco, who was a notorious cocaine trafficker, in some ways.

She said: “There were many things that I loved about that character, because as an actor, getting the opportunity to be someone so complex was fascinating.

“I don’t understand many things about her, but I took on the role because I’m Colombian, I’m a woman, I’m a mother, and I’m an immigrant.”