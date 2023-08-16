scorecardresearch
'Sound of Freedom' earns $172.8 mn in 4th week, beating out 'MI7' collections

Sound of Freedom gaining over $100 million and is currently doing $172.8 million, making the film a sleeper hit despite the initial controversies stirring around it.

‘Sound of Freedom’ is doing surprisingly well at the American box office, having already surpassed ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One’, gaining over $100 million and is currently doing $172.8 million, making the film a sleeper hit despite the initial controversies stirring around it.

‘Sound of Freedom’ is an independent American production, directed and co-written by Alejandro Monteverde.

An action-thriller film deals with subjects of child trafficking for sex trade, pedophilia, organ markets, drug markets and child pornography in a graphic manner from the black market dealers and mafias of the South American state of Colombia.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, overall, the online consumer response to ‘Sound of Freedom’ has been less about the movie itself and more rooted in conspiracy theories and ongoing political/culture wars within the US and the globe at large.

The movie was a subject of great controversy after its big hit in the US box office, receiving a polarising reception between the right and left wingers in the country.

While the conservatives in the right wing had no problems with the movie, stating that the Colombian cartel does indeed engage in these activities with some active help from underground dealers and hidden parties in the US, left wingers have slammed the film.

They have gone on to call it ‘racist, white supremacy, christo-fascist, anti-semitic and an overall deceitful work aiming to spread paranoia on the basis of ill researched conspiracy theories’.

The movie was made on a measly budget of $14.5 million, but has been an unexpected hit despite the US theatres not having recovered from the Covid-19 damage or the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

None of these have affected ‘Sound of Freedom’ and according to estimates, it could go well beyond $500 million, despite damages to the AMC theatre chains, and its limited screenings in less than 2,800 theatres.

THR further reported back in July, that a poll conducted by an independent survey company called RMG found that nearly 50 per cent average American voters are aware of the movie (24 per cent having read about, 18 per cent knowing someone who has seen it and 7 per cent having seen it themselves. Overall results stated that over 62 per cent of those surveyed have a favourable opinion of the film, regardless of their political affiliations.

