scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Steven Soderbergh debunks rumour Thandiwe Newton got fired from 'Magic Mike 3'

'Magic Mike's Last Dance' director Steven Soderbergh is gearing up for its theatrical release with Salma Hayek playing the female lead opposite Channing Tatum

By News Bureau

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ director Steven Soderbergh is gearing up for its theatrical release with Salma Hayek playing the female lead opposite Channing Tatum, but that wasn’t how the film originally went into production.

The movie started filming with Thandiwe Newton, but she exited the project after only 11 days and was replaced with Hayek, reports ‘Variety’.

A studio spokesperson told Variety at the time that Newton exited the film “to deal with family matters,” but outlets like Page Six ran with headlines that claimed it was an on-set fight between Tatum and Newton that got her fired from the movie.

Rumours circulated the two actors had an explosive fight over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. Soderbergh now told Rolling Stone that none of the headlines he saw about Newton’s exit were factual, reports ‘Variety’.

“Nothing I ever saw was accurate, and there’s really no upside for anybody involved in litigating this or excavating it, because I consider it private,” Soderbergh said.

“Everything I saw publicly was wrong. It was just…I don’t think anybody sees any benefit in running through this publicly. It becomes something you can’t control. Right now, to keep it private means all of us can control it, and I think that’s where it should sit for the time being.”

In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’, Hayek stars as a woman in a relationship with Tatum’s eponymous stripper. Hayek’s character pushes Mike to start a male stripper revue in London. Soderbergh took inspiration from Tatum’s real-life ‘Magic Mike’ stage production in Las Vegas, ‘Magic Mike Live’.

“The film is showing up at a good time because it’s such a joyful movie,” Soderbergh recently told Variety.

“I’m also curious if there is a space still for mid-range movie budget aimed at adults – one that’s not by standard definition a fantasy spectacle.”

Previous article
Meta expands its monetisation feature 'Gifts' across US on Instagram
Next article
'Toy Story', 'Frozen' sequels announced, 'Avatar' experience coming to Disneyland
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Centre relaxes Covid travel norms for passengers from China, other countries

Technology

BharatPe refutes Ashneer's claim that 150 mn users' data breached

Technology

Zomato's net loss widens to Rs 347 cr in December quarter

News

Ben Affleck’s AIR to premiere on Prime Video in India

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy recovering well, says doctor

Technology

Kerala IT firm gifts gleaming C-Class Merc to 'invaluable' employee

Technology

Russia launches cargo ship to int'l space station

Technology

Lithium, gold deposits found in J&K

Technology

World's fastest accelerating e-car unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

News

Avantika Vandanapu to star in Paramount Pictures’ film ‘Mean Girls – The Musical’

Health & Lifestyle

Army evacuates pregnant woman from winter isolated J&K's Nawapachi

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab's private drug rehab centres facing closure

Technology

1 Indian firm paying Rs 8.2 cr for email-driven cyber attack

News

Best-selling author, podcast guru Jay Shetty turns global talent scout

Technology

TRAI's move to display callers' names endangers privacy, imposes costs: IAMAI

Technology

Is Bill Gates ‘dating’ Paula Hurd, widow of late Oracle CEO?!

Technology

Online dating, romance scam victims report Rs 7,966 loss on average in India

News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to comment on her new pics with her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara, Sidharth's note for wedding guests is all about making 'memories'

Technology

Google announces AI-enabled updates to Search, Maps, Translate

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US