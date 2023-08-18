scorecardresearch
'Succession' actress Crystal Finn attacked by Otters, says ‘bites really hurt’

Crystal Finn has said she had a frightening encounter with an otter during a trip to Northern California recently.

'Succession' actress Crystal Finn attacked by Otters, says ‘bites really hurt’

Actress Crystal Finn, who appeared in the show ‘Succession’, has said she had a frightening encounter with an otter during a trip to Northern California recently. The actress shared that she was attacked by otters while taking a dip in the Feather River in Plumas National Forest, about 75 miles northwest of Lake Tahoe, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Crystal, who appeared in the ‘Succession’ season 4 episode ‘America Decides’, told the San Francisco Chronicle, “I felt something on my backside and on my leg. I started looking around and yelling out and [the otters] popped up right in front of me. Then they dove down and started going at me again”.

She further mentioned, “I could see the bites on my legs and knew I had been bitten on my butt — that one was the worst, but I couldn’t see it. The bites really hurt”.

While Finn wasn’t sure what motivated the otters to attack, she believed it might have been down to the mothering instincts of the parent protecting her young, she told the San Francisco Chronicle.

As per ‘People’, she was glad she hadn’t brought along her daughter for the swim, otherwise, “It would have been a lot worse,” she told the outlet. The actress, who has appeared on Broadway alongside actress Debra Messing in the play Birthday Candles, said she was treated for her injuries at Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee, California.

Finn’s comments come after a group of Montana women was also attacked by otters. Earlier this week, Jen Royce, of Bozeman, Montana, shared the details of an otter attack she survived in a Facebook post. On August 2, she was enjoying an evening float on inner tubes down the Jefferson River with some friends when two otters attacked.

“I saw one otter right behind my friend before it attacked,” Royce wrote in her post. “I didn’t even have a chance to get the words ‘there is an otter behind you’ out of me before it attacked her.”

