'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer says DCEU's final cut was not his version

David Ayer who directed the 2016 DCEU film ‘Suicide Squad’ has said that the final cut of the movie which made it to the screen was not his movie.

By Agency News Desk
'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer says DCEU's final cut was not his version
David Ayer _ pic courtesy instagram

Director David Ayer who directed the 2016 DCEU film ‘Suicide Squad’ has said that the final cut of the movie which made it to the screen was not his movie. The 2016 movie was critically panned and did not do well with audiences as well.

In a post on X (formally Twitter) Ayer said that since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as CEOs of DC Studios, they have assured him that his original version will be released.

The post which was part of his discussion called ‘Ted Talk’ was a lengthy one which read “There’s a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people. And I’m aware that there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film.”

He added: “All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release. The interest in my cut being show seems real and organic. And Gunn told me it would have it’s time to be shared.

“He absolutely deserves to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects. In a way I’m chained to this thing. I’m riding a tiger here and navigating this situation the best I can. Life is a very strange journey.”

David Ayer has made no secret of his disdain for his hatred of the studio version which he had back then called an ‘abomination’, and something that, “I spent my flesh and blood creating what was a great story, which got s*** on by the executives.”

Since then, the director also went on to reveal his original script for the film which never made it to the big screen which included a much larger role for Batman as he fought Killer Croc, his relationship with Deadshot and his enmity with Deathstroke.

There was also going to be a scene included in the movie which would go into greater lengths about the Joker and how he manipulated Harley Quinn back in Arkham Asylum.

Pic. Sourcedavidayermovies
3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
