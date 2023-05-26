scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Taylor Lautner addresses claims he 'aged like a raisin' since 'Twilight', asks Netizens to 'be nice'

Taylor Lautner has called out the cruel internet trolls who have slammed his appearance and claimed that he has "aged like a raisin".

By Agency News Desk
Taylor Lautner addresses claims he 'aged like a raisin' since 'Twilight', asks Netizens to 'be nice'
Taylor Lautner addresses claims he 'aged like a raisin' since 'Twilight', asks Netizens to 'be nice'

Actor Taylor Lautner has called out the cruel internet trolls who have slammed his appearance and claimed that he has “aged like a raisin”.

On Monday, the former Jacob Black actor, 31, took to Instagram to address the harsh comments he has received in recent days, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The hunky Twilight star appeared on the Today show earlier this month and received a barrage of negative comments on his appearance from viewers off the back of it.

Sharing some screenshots of the harsh comments earlier this week, Taylor spoke about mental health awareness and spreading love in the caption when he penned: “Spread love. #mentalhealthawarenessmonth.”

Talking in the video clip, Taylor said, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “If this was 10 years ago, five years ago, maybe even two, three years ago, that really would have got under my skin. It would have caused me to want to just go in a hole and not go outside, definitely (not) do press and interviews and put myself in the position where I have to see that kind of stuff”.

He then went on to say that the comments had “brought up old feelings and memories” of when he had avoided reading comments in the past.

The harsh comments that Taylor showcased as he spoke about the way in which it had impacted him referred to how Taylor had aged and looked “sh*t”.

While a second said: “Damn he looks like sh*t,” and a third stated: “He aged like a raisin.”

“That is a defeated man,” penned another, while a fifth person wrote: “This guy looks like old broccoli.”

Taylor then went on to say in his video: “And if you put your value in what other people think of you, that’s how you’re going to feel. But if you put your value in you knowing who you are, what’s important to you, what you love, that kind of stuff won’t get to you”.

The actor then spoke of how the new comments did affect him, but urged that they don’t make him question who he is, with him adding that “it doesn’t take anything away from me”.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tesla whistleblower leaks 100GB data about customers' Full Self-Driving complaints
Next article
Lindsay Lohan shows off baby bump in swimsuit
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US