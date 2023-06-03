Taylor Swift adds international Eras Tour dates with help from Sabrina Carpenter

Singer Taylor Swift shared the first round of international tour stops for her Eras Tour on Friday morning.

Swift will play three dates in Mexico’s Foro Sol stadium starting August 24 and will also run through Argentina and Brazil, with a closing show on November 26 in Sao Paulo, Brazil at Allianz Parque. The Latin American dates will see support for pop singer Sabrina Carpenter, reports Variety.

“Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing the Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess [Sabrina Carpenter] will be joining us on all of the shows,” Swift tweeted, adding: “Lots more international dates to come soon, promise!”

General on-sale for Argentina will begin on June 6 at 10 a.m. (local) and ticket presales for Brazil begin June 6 at 10 a.m. (local). Fans who purchased tickets in Brazil that were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have the opportunity to access an exclusive pre-sale for the purchase of tickets starting on June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. This presale period will run till June 7.