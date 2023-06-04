scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Taylor Swift rallies against Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation at Chicago concert

Singer Taylor Swift, during her Chicago stop of her Eras Tour, took a moment to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at the start of Pride Month.

By Agency News Desk

Singer Taylor Swift, during her Chicago stop of her Eras Tour, took a moment to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at the start of Pride Month. She spoke out against America’s growing wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation, reports Variety.

“I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people in the LGBTQ community,” said Swift. The singer-songwriter continued by sharing that she notices fans who are living “authentically and beautifully” and wants them to know that her shows are a “safe, celebratory space” for them.

As per Variety, Swift’s speech took place after her performance of ‘You Need to Calm Down,’ with the singer thanking the arena of fans who passionately sang along to the song’s pro-LGBTQ lyrics.

While Swift celebrated the community, she reminded the concert-goers: “We can’t talk about pride without talking about pain.”

She further mentioned, quoted by Variety: “Right now and in recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone. Every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities.”

Swift reminded the arena that these issues motivate her to stay vocal during election cycles. “That’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are’ and ‘This is when these important key primaries are.'”

Swift then proposed her fans ask candidates “Are they advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?” before heading to the ballot box.

Swift then concluded her speech telling the crowd, “I love you guys so much and happy Pride Month.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dua Lipa slams UK Government's 'small-minded' language towards Albanians
Next article
Married men less prone to workplace burnout: Study
This May Also Interest You
News

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak

Sports

Michael Vaughan advises Australia to follow Ireland's lead and target Jack Leach in Ashes

News

Chiranjeevi refutes rumours of cancer, blames media for irresponsible reporting

Technology

Microsoft adds new phone photos feature in File Explorer

News

OTT platforms warned

News

'Scoop' actor Prashanth Goswami to share screen with Siddharth Malhotra, Disha Patani in 'Yodha'

Sports

WTC Final: India begin practice at The Oval for marquee clash against Australia

Health & Lifestyle

US to temporarily import Chinese cancer drug to ease shortage

Sports

No anxiety leading into the Ashes, very comfortable with what I'm doing right now: Stuart Broad

Technology

WhatsApp to bring iPad support as companion device

Technology

Android 13 available on 15% of active devices, Android 11 on top

Health & Lifestyle

New combination therapy cuts risk of breast cancer returning by 25%

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy see off Colombia to advance to third successive semifinal

News

'Asur 2' creator reveals show didn't have writers' room initially

Sports

LPL: Looking forward to have a great experience with Colombo Strikers, says Babar Azam

Sports

McCollum wanted to bat with protective boot to help McBrine hit a hundred, reveals Balbirnie

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Debutants Israel knockout Brazil to enter semifinal

News

Lily-Rose Depp 'avoided' The Weeknd while filming 'The Idol' due to method acting

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US