‘The First Omen’ – When a young woman questions her own faith

Check out the chilling trailer of psychological horror film 'The First Omen', a prequel to the classic horror film franchise

'The First Omen' - When a young American woman questions her own faith
Check out the chilling trailer for 20th Century Studios’ upcoming psychological horror film ‘The First Omen’. The film, which is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise, opens April 5, 2024, exclusively in theatres.

When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

‘The First Omen’ stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy.

The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas. The producers are David S Goyer and Keith Levine and the executive producers are Tim Smith, Whitney Brown, and Gracie Wheelan.

