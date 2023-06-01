'The Flash' director would love to have Ezra Miller back for sequel despite scandals

‘The Flash’ director Andy Muschietti would welcome Ezra Miller back in the titular role if there is ever a sequel.

Insisting that no one can play the DC superhero better than Miller, the filmmaker would have the 30-year-old star back in a flash despite the fact they were arrested multiple times last year, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“If (a sequel) happens, yes. I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys – it feels like a character that was made for them,” Muschietti said when appearing on “The Discourse”.

Producer Barbara Muschietti added: “In principal photography, Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional (actor). Ezra gave everything for this role – physically, creatively, emotionally. They were absolutely supreme.”

Their comments come after Miller’s co-star Michael Shannon admitted he “feels for” the troubled star. The 48-year-old actor plays DC’s villainous General Zod in “The Flash”.

And when asked about the controversy surrounding the movie, Shannon told Vanity Fair, “If you’re talking about Ezra (Miller), I thought Ezra was lovely – very kind to me when I was there. It’s difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there’s a lot of people in this business that have issues.”

“And some people have more privacy than others. Any time somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on, I feel for them. Even if it’s warranted, it’s still a horrible situation.”

Miller – who goes by they/them pronouns – has previously been hit with allegations of grooming after the parents of Native American activist Tokota Iron Eyes, 18, filed a protection order against the actor.

Miller was also arrested twice in Hawaii in March last year and charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree assault. They were accused of shouting and swearing at customers as they sang karaoke at a bar, as well as grabbing a microphone from a 23-year-old woman.

Miller pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct and paid a $500 fine over the incident.

A married couple also took out a restraining order against them after Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened to kill them then left, stealing her passport and his wallet.

And in April 2022, the star was accused of throwing a chair at a 26-year-old woman and hitting her at a private party. A video of Miller appearing to choke a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, also surfaced in April 2020, but did not result in any charges.