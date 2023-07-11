scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13' now has real-life marital drama

Fans of the reality show 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' will get to see more of  the relationship of actress Kyle Richards

By Agency News Desk
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13' now has real-life marital drama
'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13' now has real-life marital drama

Fans of the reality show ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ will get to see more of  the relationship of actress Kyle Richards with her husband Mauricio Umansky in Season 13.

This news, ironically, comes amid stories that the two are divorcing.

The filming of the season was wrapped up months ago, much before the longtime couple’s reported split, but, according to Deadline, the producers went along with the decision that the cameras must continue rolling.

The season will also “pick up reactions from Richards and some of the housewives, reminiscent of what happened with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ after ‘Scandoval’ broke out,” Deadline added.

Richards and Umansky have also made public the status of their relationship, admitting that they have indeed had a “rough year” in their marriage, but also assured fans they were not divorcing.

Taking to Instagram, the couple wrote: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

The statement continued: “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans trend, ‘FANS DEMAND ABHIRA BACK’
Next article
Amitabh Bachchan’s voice can bring the country together, say ‘KBC 15’ music makers (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
News

Guns N Roses guitarist Slash plays on Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' song

Technology

Chandrayaan 3: All set for countdown to begin for India's third moon mission

News

Japan to get its share of Yash after July 14 release of 'KGF' 1 and 2

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashleigh Gardner voted ICC Players of the Month for June

Technology

Elon Musk begins restricting Threads search on Twitter

Dialogues

Bawaal Dialogues: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s bawaal dialogues

Technology

NASA asks US cos to advance work on spacewalking, moonwalking suits

Sports

Gaurika returns to battle Neha, Tvesa and Sneha in 11th Leg of WPGT

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s voice can bring the country together, say ‘KBC 15’ music makers (Ld)

News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans trend, ‘FANS DEMAND ABHIRA BACK’

News

Sachin Sharma explains why gets into fights on 'MTV Roadies'

Technology

19 people across world become billionaires via cryptocurrency

Technology

Daily news on threats of climate change are scary, but can prompt action

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out phone number privacy feature for communities on beta

Technology

Apple launches store on China's WeChat messaging app 

News

Arjun Bijlani buys a new ride, but advises newbies to first get a house

Sports

Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic calls for earlier start of matches at Centre Court

News

Naagin 7: Fans believe Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Ayesha Singh would play Shiv Naagin

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US