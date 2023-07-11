'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13' now has real-life marital drama

Fans of the reality show ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ will get to see more of the relationship of actress Kyle Richards with her husband Mauricio Umansky in Season 13.

This news, ironically, comes amid stories that the two are divorcing.

The filming of the season was wrapped up months ago, much before the longtime couple’s reported split, but, according to Deadline, the producers went along with the decision that the cameras must continue rolling.

The season will also “pick up reactions from Richards and some of the housewives, reminiscent of what happened with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ after ‘Scandoval’ broke out,” Deadline added.

Richards and Umansky have also made public the status of their relationship, admitting that they have indeed had a “rough year” in their marriage, but also assured fans they were not divorcing.

Taking to Instagram, the couple wrote: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

The statement continued: “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”