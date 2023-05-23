scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp scandalise Cannes with 'The Idol'

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, appearing four days after her father took a bow at the inaugural screening

By Agency News Desk
The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp scandalise Cannes with 'The Idol'
The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp scandalise Cannes with 'The Idol'

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, appearing four days after her father took a bow at the inaugural screening, shut down the Croisette to show the price of fame — and raunchy intrigue — at the Cannes premiere of ‘The Idol’ on Monday (local time), reports ‘Variety’.

Making direct parallels to superstar meltdowns like the one suffered by Britney Spears, the HBO Original series, which is the first TV show to officially debut at Cannes, finally revealed itself at a packed gala screening.

Revenge porn photos of bodily fluids on Depp’s face, masturbation with ice cubes, nightclub-owning scam artists and vile Hollywood sycophants populated the first two episodes of the already controversial series, ‘Variety’ adds.

The brainchild of ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye, the series puts poor Depp through her paces as a pop phenom coming off of a psychotic break after the death of her mother, writes ‘Variety’.

A pack of bloodsucking handlers (fabulously portrayed by Jane Adams, Hank Azaria and Eli Roth) are desperate to get a new album and tour off the ground. While blowing off steam at a seedy Hollywood dance spot, she encounters Tesfaye as a proprietor and shoulder to grind on — who soon reveals much larger ambitions for her career and his bottom line. Tesfaye’s character, Tedros, is a modern-day cult leader.

The supporting cast includes Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott and more.

‘Variety’ adds that brief respites from Depp’s constant sexual and financial exploitation come in the form of her bestie/assistant (Sennott) and adviser played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph — but Depp’s character is a lost lamb, looking to be seen as an artiste and woman. Tesfaye’s Tedros is all too happy to step in.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
After ‘Oh Fatima’, Chris Gayle says his desire is to act with Deepika Padukone
Next article
Now TikTok sues US state of Montana for banning the app
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Over 800 mn people globally estimated to suffer from back pain by 2050: Lancet

News

Beyonce, Jay-Z opted to buy $200 mn mansion with cash

News

Michelle Yeoh glad she's no longer typecast as 'Asian-looking' characters

News

Rajamouli, Jr NTR mourn Ray Stevenson's passing: 'Pure joy'; 'gone too soon' (Ld)

Technology

Google Pay launches RuPay credit cards support on UPI in India

Technology

Start thinking about governance of superintelligence: OpenAI CEO

News

Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable birthday wish for daughter Suhana Khan

News

Chris Gayle would love to dance with Deepika Padukone

News

Jennifer Lawrence wears flip flops on Cannes red carpet, defies unofficial dress code

News

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at a local shop for promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

News

Vin Diesel says ‘Fast & Furious’ spinoffs are in the works, including a female-led movie

News

Joaquin Phoenix's next project will be an NC-17 gay love story

Sports

Ravi Shastri reveals combined India-Australia Test XI ahead of WTC final

Health & Lifestyle

Nurses to hold protest in TN's Madurai against govt order

Sports

Uganda to host ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers for Africa

Technology

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

News

Disney begins 3rd job cut round, Parks and Resorts remain untouched

Sports

WTC Final: First batch of Indian players leave for London

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US