'To host IIFA is a challenge as IIFA was my 1st stage performance,' says Abhishek Bachchan

Talking exclusively to the Entertainment portal, Abhishek Bachchan said: “IIFA was my first stage of live performance and fortunately I was sharing the stage with my father Amitabh Bachchan and my wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Kajrare Kajrare Song and this time, they are not present here. So, I have an emotional connection with IIFA. This year I am going to host the IIFA Awards with Vicky Kaushal.”

About the pressure to hold an international show, Abhishek replied: “I always want to be under pressure – pressure to deliver the best. Work pressure is like a responsibility for actors. It will drive you towards commitment and effort for your work. This time pressure is forcing me to perform as host as best in terms of entertainment. I have my father Amitabh Bachchan and I learned from him, so I know how to handle the situation.”

“I am thrilled to return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It will be an absolute pleasure and honour to entertain and meet fans from all over the world. Looking forward to hosting the IIFA Awards,” he added.

On the question of the quality of films, Abhishek said: “As artists, it is our duty to entertain the audience and our films should be engaging and entertaining. Our responsibility is to justify the ticket value spent by the public.”

