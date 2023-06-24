Tom Cruise says 'MI 7' release is a 'beautiful moment' after filming issues

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has thanked the cast and crew of his latest ‘Mission Impossible’ movie for managing to overcome a series of filming nightmares. ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’, which is the seventh film in the hit franchise, was forced to halt production as the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the globe, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Production then switched from Warner Bros Studios to Longcross Film Studios, where movies were allowed to continue shooting under strict protocols. While ‘Mission Impossible’ was the first major film to get back up and running following the pandemic, it was still surrounded by issues.

As per Mirror.co.uk, an audio recording of Tom went viral in 2020 as he was heard screaming at crew members for apparent breaches of social distancing rules.

However, the 60-year-old actor seems to have put all of that behind him as he said the film’s release was “a beautiful moment” to share with his co-stars and film crew.

The Hollywood star launched ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ at the film’s London premiere. Speaking at the event he said: “I don’t take anything for granted when making these films, especially with that time period, I’m just very proud of what we all did together.”

Tom was joined on the red carpet by his co-stars Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby.