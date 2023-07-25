scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Trevor Noah to make India debut with tour: One of the most exciting countries in world

Trevor Noah is all set to come to India with his 'Off The Record Tour' kicking off his Asia tour.

By Agency News Desk
Trevor Noah to make India debut with tour One of the most exciting countries in world
Trevor Noah to make India debut with tour One of the most exciting countries in world

Comic artiste Trevor Noah is all set to come to India with his ‘Off The Record Tour’ kicking off his Asia tour.

Commenting on his India Tour, Noah said: “After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world!”

Noah will perform live across seven shows at the India leg of the ‘Off The Record’ Tour, to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22-24 followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 and finally at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30 and October 1, 2023.

With sold out-shows through US and Europe between 2022 and 2023, Trevor’s ‘Off The Record’ Tour will travel to Asia, with its first pit stop in India, followed by Dubai.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the show will feature the Emmy Award-winning comedian in his element, performing a satirical set that will be an absolute laughter riot!

Noah was the host of The Daily Show. He has won various awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award from 11 nominations. He was named one of “The 35 Most Powerful People in New York Media” by The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 and 2018.

In 2018, Time magazine named him one of the hundred most influential people in the world In 2023, he won the Erasmus Prize.

Born in Johannesburg, Noah began his career in South Africa in 2002. He was the runner-up in the fourth season of South Africa’s iteration of Strictly Come Dancing in 2008. From 2010 to 2011, he hosted the late-night talk show Tonight with Trevor Noah. He hosted the 63rd, the 64th and the 65th Annual Grammy Awards as well as the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty rise to career-best world No. 2 ranking
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says to Jiya Shankar, “Yeh Devil.. Angel ke pyaar mein kyun padh raha hai?”
This May Also Interest You
News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says to Jiya Shankar, “Yeh Devil.. Angel ke pyaar mein kyun padh raha hai?”

Sports

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty rise to career-best world No. 2 ranking

News

‘The Storyteller’ wins the German Star of India 2023 Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out channels to more countries

News

Netflix subscribers are willing to pay an extra cost, but…

News

Khushi Dubey's looks in 'Aashiqana 4' is inspired from Nancy Rue novels

News

Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman In Me' delayed due to bizarre legal troubles

Technology

Instagram back after brief global outage

News

‘Choona’ trailer: An epic heist comedy drama

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi on working with Vipul Shah in ‘Commando’ series: Renowned for his exceptional directing skills

Technology

SpaceX rocket made a hole in ionosphere: US space physicist

News

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan becomes one of the most viewed movies of the week

Technology

Probiotics may help slow age-related cognitive decline

Sports

Pakistan announce women's squad for Asian Games; Anoosha, Shawaal earn maiden call-ups

News

Vijay Varma unveils the rule book for being an 'asli mard', talks about changing it

News

'Mahabharata' to get new theatre stage adaptation in London's Barbican theatre

News

Freddy Daruwala to make international debut with 'Aaina'

Sports

Japan Open 2023: K Srikanth enters Round of 16, Aakarshi Kashyap bows out

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US